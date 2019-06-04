A racist Subway manager refused to hire this black teen – now the manager is the one without a job
The manager of a Subway store in Texas was allegedly caught refusing to hire a potential applicant because of her skin color, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Katelyn Simmons recently applied to work at the Subway restaurant, where her friend was also employed.
Simmons’ friend checked with her manager about the application in a text message.
“Girl brought in her application. I’m leaving it on the table for you tomorrow,” the employee said.
The manager replied, “Ok thanks. How she look?”
“Black girl long dark hair. Shortish,” the employee replied.
“Oh no thanks,” the manager responded. “I don’t want those people in our store lol.”
Simmons’ friend was so upset by the incident that he shared screenshots of the conversation and quit his job.
Simmons said the store’s regional manager contacted her but did not apologize. “She just said, ‘Please get back to me, so we can get to the store, so we can get to the bottom of this and talk about it,’ but that was about it,” she explained.
Subway told ABC13 Eyewitness News in a statement that the manager “was immediately terminated for her actions.”
“The Franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former-manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staff. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owner are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams,” the company added.
This constitutional scholar explains how an impeachment inquiry ‘bypassing the Senate’ could be Democrats’ best option
Everyone believes it’s overwhelmingly likely that if the House of Representatives impeaches the president, the Republican-controlled Senate will decide to acquit him. But debates continue to rage about whether, despite this fact, the impeachment of President Donald Trump might still be worth it.
In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe offered an innovative impeachment option for the House of Representatives to consider that would avoid giving the Senate the opportunity to “whitewash” a trial of the president.
Trump-linked lobbying firm busted for suspicious $22,500 payment to Giuliani’s Ukrainian investigator
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" investigatory group, a high-powered Washington D.C. lobbying firm shelled out over $20,000 dollars to a Republican-linked investigator who has been looking to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Beast reports that D.C.-based Ballard Partners wrote a check for $22,500 last September to Lev Parnas, an executive at the firm Global Energy Producers, who has been working hand-in-hand with Giuliani and other Trump aides who have been looking at Biden.
Principal told black teacher to ‘be like Jackie Robinson’ and put up with colleagues’ racist abuse: lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in New Jersey alleges that a black teacher was subjected to constant racist abuse -- and was told to put up with it by the school's principal, who also happened to be black.
NBC News reports that Tammy Jordan, a former second-grade teacher at the Larchmont Elementary School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is claiming that her white colleagues routinely questioned her intelligence and would deny her access to laptops, televisions and other classroom equipment needed to conduct her lessons.