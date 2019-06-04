A racist Subway manager refused to hire this black teen – now the manager is the one without a job

The manager of a Subway store in Texas was allegedly caught refusing to hire a potential applicant because of her skin color, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Katelyn Simmons recently applied to work at the Subway restaurant, where her friend was also employed.

Simmons’ friend checked with her manager about the application in a text message.

“Girl brought in her application. I’m leaving it on the table for you tomorrow,” the employee said.

The manager replied, “Ok thanks. How she look?”

“Black girl long dark hair. Shortish,” the employee replied.

“Oh no thanks,” the manager responded. “I don’t want those people in our store lol.”

Simmons’ friend was so upset by the incident that he shared screenshots of the conversation and quit his job.

Simmons said the store’s regional manager contacted her but did not apologize. “She just said, ‘Please get back to me, so we can get to the store, so we can get to the bottom of this and talk about it,’ but that was about it,” she explained.

Subway told ABC13 Eyewitness News in a statement that the manager “was immediately terminated for her actions.”

“The Franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former-manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staff. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owner are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams,” the company added.