Quantcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Connect with us
ADVERTISEMENT

A racist Subway manager refused to hire this black teen – now the manager is the one without a job

Published

2 days ago

on

ADVERTISEMENT

The manager of a Subway store in Texas was allegedly caught refusing to hire a potential applicant because of her skin color, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Katelyn Simmons recently applied to work at the Subway restaurant, where her friend was also employed.

Simmons’ friend checked with her manager about the application in a text message.

“Girl brought in her application. I’m leaving it on the table for you tomorrow,” the employee said.

The manager replied, “Ok thanks. How she look?”

“Black girl long dark hair. Shortish,” the employee replied.

“Oh no thanks,” the manager responded. “I don’t want those people in our store lol.”

Simmons’ friend was so upset by the incident that he shared screenshots of the conversation and quit his job.

Simmons said the store’s regional manager contacted her but did not apologize. “She just said, ‘Please get back to me, so we can get to the store, so we can get to the bottom of this and talk about it,’ but that was about it,” she explained.

Subway told ABC13 Eyewitness News in a statement that the manager “was immediately terminated for her actions.”

“The Franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former-manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staff. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owner are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams,” the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook

This constitutional scholar explains how an impeachment inquiry ‘bypassing the Senate’ could be Democrats’ best option

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Everyone believes it’s overwhelmingly likely that if the House of Representatives impeaches the president, the Republican-controlled Senate will decide to acquit him. But debates continue to rage about whether, despite this fact, the impeachment of President Donald Trump might still be worth it.

In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe offered an innovative impeachment option for the House of Representatives to consider that would avoid giving the Senate the opportunity to “whitewash” a trial of the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-linked lobbying firm busted for suspicious $22,500 payment to Giuliani’s Ukrainian investigator

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" investigatory group, a high-powered Washington D.C. lobbying firm shelled out over $20,000 dollars to a Republican-linked investigator who has been looking to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Beast reports that D.C.-based Ballard Partners wrote a check for $22,500 last September to Lev Parnas, an executive at the firm Global Energy Producers, who has been working hand-in-hand with Giuliani and other Trump aides who have been looking at Biden.

Continue Reading
 
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

Principal told black teacher to ‘be like Jackie Robinson’ and put up with colleagues’ racist abuse: lawsuit

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

A new lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in New Jersey alleges that a black teacher was subjected to constant racist abuse -- and was told to put up with it by the school's principal, who also happened to be black.

NBC News reports that Tammy Jordan, a former second-grade teacher at the Larchmont Elementary School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is claiming that her white colleagues routinely questioned her intelligence and would deny her access to laptops, televisions and other classroom equipment needed to conduct her lessons.

Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 