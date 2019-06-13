A timeline of escalation in the Gulf
From US military deployments to alleged “threats” from Iran and attacks on oil tankers and installations, here is a timeline of escalating tensions in the Gulf:
– ‘Credible threat’ –
On May 5, the United States says it is sending the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group and a bomber task force to the Middle East.
The deployment is “in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” related to Iran, acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan says a day later.
Since then Washington has announced the dispatch to the region of an amphibious assault ship, a Patriot missile battery and an extra 1,500 troops.
– Sanctions against Iran –
On May 8, Iran says it is preparing to increase enriched uranium and heavy water production as part of its decision to stop certain commitments made under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
A year after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal and later reimposed sanctions on Tehran, US President Donald Trump announces new measures against Iran’s steel and mining sectors.
In June, Washington hits Iran’s petrochemical group PGPIC — the country’s largest and most profitable such group, with sanctions.
– ‘Sabotage’ –
On May 12, two Saudi oil tankers and two other ships are damaged in mysterious “sabotage attacks” off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.
Fujairah is the only Emirati terminal located on the Arabian Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz through which most Gulf oil exports pass.
Iran, which has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of a military confrontation with the United States, calls the incidents “alarming and regrettable”.
– Drone attacks near Riyadh –
On May 14, Yemen’s pro-Iranian Huthi rebels carry out drone attacks near Riyadh, shutting down a key Saudi oil pipeline.
Two days later Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa.
On May 15, the US orders all non-emergency diplomats to leave Iraq, due to an “imminent” threat from Iranian-linked Iraqi militias.
– War of words –
Trump warns on May 19 that if Iran attacks American interests “that will be the official end of Iran”.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the “genocidal taunts” of US Trump will not “end Iran”.
On May 27 Trump says the US is “not looking for regime change” in Iran.
– Arab support for Riyadh –
On May 30, Saudi Arabia — which accuses Iran of being behind the acts of sabotage and the drone attack in May — gets the backing of Arab leaders in its standoff with Tehran at summits organised by Riyadh.
Iran accuses Riyadh of “sowing division”.
On June 6, the UAE says a multinational investigation into the sabotage attacks point to the likelihood a state was behind them, without incriminating Iran.
– Shinzo Abe in Tehran –
On June 12, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran in a bid to mediate between Washington and Tehran.
A day later he meets Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who tells him: “I don’t consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with. I have no response for him and will not answer him.”
A Yemeni rebel missile attack on an airport at Abha, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounds 26 civilians of different nationalities on June 12.
– New shipping incident –
On June 13, two tankers, Norwegian and Japanese, come under “attack” in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Norwegian maritime authority and the Japanese shipowner.
The US Fifth Fleet says that it received two separate distress calls from the tankers in a “reported attack”.
Iran speaks initially of “accidents” and says it rescued 44 crew.
Foreign Minister Zarif says the tanker “attacks” as Abe visits are “suspicious”.
Breaking Banner
Ex-FBI agent schools Trump on why getting dirt from Russia isn’t just wrong — it’s stupid
Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa explained in a Twitter thread one piece of the argument about why it’s wrong to take "dirt" from a foreign government, particularly an adversary.
The moment came after President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report it if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker abruptly cancels on CNN after Trump’s defense of election meddling rocks the political landscape
President Donald Trump's remarks on Wednesday that he would happily accept dirt on his political opponents from a foreign power — and his subsequent tweet on Thursday that it's hardly any different from how he just met with "the Prince of Whales" — has set off a political outrage and sent Beltway reporters scrambling.
According to CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto, however, there is one group of people conspicuously missing from the controversy: Trump's Republican defenders in Congress. In fact, one GOP lawmaker who was planning to sit for an interview with him abruptly canceled.
‘I still get tweets to go back in the kitchen’ – the enduring power of sexism in sports media
The story of the 2019 U.S. women’s national soccer team is not yet written, but its opening chapter – a 13-0 drubbing of Thailand – has inspired American fans hoping for a championship repeat.
The U.S. women’s soccer team has long been the envy of the world. And yet, thanks to a scheduling “oversight,” should the squad make the Women’s World Cup final on July 7, they’ll have to complete for viewers with the Copa America and Gold Cup finals, which will be held on the same day.