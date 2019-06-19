Quantcast
‘A wild, disgusting, ugly ride’: MSNBC analyst warns 2020 will be ‘desperate’ Trump running to avoid arrest

During a panel discussion with political pundits, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace warned that we’re about to enter one of worst campaigns of our lives.

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker noted that President Donald Trump’s Orlando kickoff was essentially a repeat of his 2016 kickoff, with the same policies and same promises.

“It felt like déjà vu for both of us who covered the 2016 campaign because it was the same ‘populist’ messages, same grievances, same lines, even and the same response with the same crowd. And the same logo,” Rucker said.

But it was MoveOn communications chief Karine Jean-Pierre that warned of a horrific election season as Trump runs a race not only for his presidency but for his life.

“It was just a reminder of 2016, as others said but it has also basically laid out how awful it would be in 2020,” she said. “It was 2016 times 10. That was the fear and ugliness you saw there.”

She noted that in 2016 Trump didn’t know he was going to win, whereas now, he has no choice.

“This time around, he’s a desperate man. He needs to get re-elected,” Jean-Pierre continued. “When you have a desperate man, a desperate person, it is going to be a wild, disgusting, ugly ride. He knows if he cannot get re-elected, he can be indicted, he can be arrested. There’s so much more at stake for him. That is what you saw last night.”

