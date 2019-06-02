Quantcast
After golfing all morning, Trump briefly stops by Virginia church to offer ‘prayers’ for mass shooting victims

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a break from golfing and tweeting to offer prayers for the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Following a morning of golfing, Trump made a stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA.

“POTUS appeared on stage with Pastor David Platt but did not speak,” a pool report stated. “Instead Pastor Platt prayed over him as the congregation joined in silent prayer. POTUS folded his hands and bowed his head as Rev. Platt prayed for guidance, wisdom and strength for the president.”

“Afterward, the president waved and walked off stage,” the report said.

Trump was reportedly back on the road just 16 minutes after making the stop.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
