AG Barr has 20 minutes to reply to Cummings offer to call off tomorrow’s contempt vote

Attorney General Bill Barr has until 9 p.m. Eastern to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee if he hopes to prevent the body from a Wednesday contempt vote.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chair of the committee, sent a letter to Barr explaining how he could stop the vote.

Cummings said the vote would be postponed if the attorney general agreed to produce the subpoenaed documents on Wednesday.

Cummings sent a 9 p.m. deadline for Barr to say whether he would agree with the ultimatum.