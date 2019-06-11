Quantcast
AG Barr has 20 minutes to reply to Cummings offer to call off tomorrow’s contempt vote

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr has until 9 p.m. Eastern to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee if he hopes to prevent the body from a Wednesday contempt vote.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chair of the committee, sent a letter to Barr explaining how he could stop the vote.

Cummings said the vote would be postponed if the attorney general agreed to produce the subpoenaed documents on Wednesday.

Cummings sent a 9 p.m. deadline for Barr to say whether he would agree with the ultimatum.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
George Conway breaks down why Trump’s re-election is mortally endangered

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Quinnipiac University's latest poll offered truly terrible numbers for President Donald Trump. In a hypothetical matchup, the poll found Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 13 points, and also losing by respectable margins to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Some of Trump's supporters tried to dismiss the poll as fake or unreliable. But conservative attorney George Conway flatly explained on Twitter that these numbers cannot be sugarcoated for the president.

READ: Text of former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech to Iowa

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Iowa Tuesday, as President Donald Trump raced to speak to the Republican Party.

Biden will address the crowd in Davenport about the struggle farmers are facing not only in Iowa but across the country due to Trump's trade wars. The trade war adds to the struggles some states are facing as floods, hail and tornadoes destroyed the season's crop.

Biden said in a speech earlier Tuesday that there are problems with trade agreements, but that Trump's bluster and coercion are only continuing to destabilize markets. He pitched a much more rational and measured approach to negotiations.

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Iowa

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a campaign rally in Iowa.

Biden is visiting Iowa along with President Donald Trump, and their feud has only grown stronger. Biden took a jab a Trump, on Tuesday morning kicking off his visit Iowa.

"He's a threat in my view, a threat to our core values," Biden said. "And folks, the fact of the matter is that four years of Donald Trump will be viewed as an aberration in American history. Eight years, eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation, how we're viewed around the world."

