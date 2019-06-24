AG Bill Barr killed 7 Robert Mueller investigations — 10 days after he submitted his report
Attorney General Bill Barr killed seven different investigations started by special counsel Robert Mueller just ten days after he submitted his report.
CNN’s Katelyn Polantz had filed a request to unseal documents related to the special counsel’s investigation and on Monday the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed.
Chief Judge Beryl A Howell ordered the release of multiple documents, including Attachment B, which listed information on applications for court orders requested by Mueller.
The 65-page document shows seven cases that were closed on April Fools Day — only ten days after Mueller submitted his report.
The document reveals the orders involved the companies AT&T, Twitter and Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: