Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
A woman boarded an Air Canada flight earlier this month, fell asleep after takeoff and woke up alone in a dark, parked plane, apparently forgotten about by ground staff.
Tiffani Adams’s story was posted by a friend on Air Canada’s Facebook page, drawing incredulous reactions from readers and a request for details from the airline.
According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she’d ended up with a whole row of seats to herself.
She woke up in “pitch black,” with the plane having landed and apparently been towed away from the airport, after passengers and crew had disembarked.
“I think I’m having a bad dream (because) like seriously how is this happening,” she wrote.
She briefly called a friend but was cut short when her phone’s battery died.
“I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find,” she wrote, but that proved fruitless because the electricity on the plane was turned off.
After finally finding a torch in the cockpit, she managed to open one of the doors but faced a drop of up to 50 feet (15 meters) to get out of the plane.
She then used the torch to draw the attention of a luggage cart driver, who arrived to find Adams with her legs hanging out of the plane’s open doorway.
“He is in shock, asking how the heck they left me on the plane,” she said. “I’m wondering the same.”
Air Canada apologized for the incident, Adams said, but she hasn’t had much sleep since and is struggling with night terrors.
Air Canada told broadcaster CTV News that it was reviewing the episode but declined to offer further details.
‘That’s just a lie’: Morning Joe and Mika shame Mike Pence for ignoring the Bible to help Trump ‘torture’ migrant children
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski shamed Vice President Mike Pence for lying about the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children at the border.
The vice president disputed multiple reports and the administration's own lawyers about conditions at the detention facilities and congressional Democrats for overcrowding, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts condemned the self-professed Christian's statements.
"That's just a lie," Scarborough said.
"You're pathetic," Brzezinski said, and called him out for "chortling" as he justified the harsh treatment of children.
Saudi women use wedding contracts to assert right to drive
Saudi salesman Majd had just begun his wedding preparations when his fiancee sought to enshrine in their marriage contract a condition already guaranteed by law -- her right to drive.
Wedding contracts have long been a safety net for brides in the deeply patriarchal society, used to guarantee demands that are often otherwise vulnerable to the whims of the husband or his family.
Such legally binding contracts typically codify anything from the woman's right to have her own house, hire a maid, or to study or work.
But after the kingdom last year lifted a decades-long ban on female motorists, a popular new condition in the contracts is the right to own and drive a car, according to documents seen by AFP and interviews with wedding clerics.
Palestinians shun US prosperity pledges despite financial woes
Boxes of unsold biscuits are piled up in a West Bank warehouse, a sign of tough economic times faced by Palestinians who are determined not to be wooed by Washington's economic pledges.
"Money does not replace the dignity of our people and the justness of our cause," said Mazen Sinokrot, whose company produces foodstuffs and a range of other goods.
A former Palestinian finance minister, Sinokrot said he had been invited to a US-sponsored economic conference in Bahrain this week but declined.
The United States aims to showcase its vision of the potential economic benefits to the Palestinians if -- after decades of hostilities and failed peace initiatives -- they were to agree a deal with Israel.