AirBnB host caught on tape asking black guests ‘which monkey is going to stay on the couch?’

Published

1 min ago

on

AirBnB is facing another racism scandal after video was released that reportedly shows a host using racial slurs against black guests.

“A man named Meshach Cisero and his friends were called a monkey by an AirBnB host who happens to be Asian,” NewsOne reported. “Cisero explained the incident on Twitter, saying he and his friends were put out of an AirBnB at 2:30 a.m. He accused her of racial profiling them.”

“Which monkey is going to stay on the couch?” the unidentified woman is heard asking in the video.

“Me and my friends just encountered a racist AirBnB host,” one of the victims said in a video posted after the incident. “Our AirBnB host treated us very disrespectfully and complained unnecessarily about our noise. She racially profiled us, calling us criminals and used racial slurs such as monkey’s to describe us.

“This is not the first time or only time AirBnB caught heat because of racial incidents since it’s launch in 2008. In April of 2018, police confronted Donisha Prendergast, the granddaughter of Bob Marley, and her two friends while leaving an AirBnB home in California,” BET noted. “These are just a couple of the platform’s numerous issues with discrimination and racist behavior, often on the part of the hosts. We hope that AirBnB takes the necessary measures to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
