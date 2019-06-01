AirBnB host caught on tape asking black guests ‘which monkey is going to stay on the couch?’
AirBnB is facing another racism scandal after video was released that reportedly shows a host using racial slurs against black guests.
“A man named Meshach Cisero and his friends were called a monkey by an AirBnB host who happens to be Asian,” NewsOne reported. “Cisero explained the incident on Twitter, saying he and his friends were put out of an AirBnB at 2:30 a.m. He accused her of racial profiling them.”
“Which monkey is going to stay on the couch?” the unidentified woman is heard asking in the video.
“Me and my friends just encountered a racist AirBnB host,” one of the victims said in a video posted after the incident. “Our AirBnB host treated us very disrespectfully and complained unnecessarily about our noise. She racially profiled us, calling us criminals and used racial slurs such as monkey’s to describe us.
“This is not the first time or only time AirBnB caught heat because of racial incidents since it’s launch in 2008. In April of 2018, police confronted Donisha Prendergast, the granddaughter of Bob Marley, and her two friends while leaving an AirBnB home in California,” BET noted. “These are just a couple of the platform’s numerous issues with discrimination and racist behavior, often on the part of the hosts. We hope that AirBnB takes the necessary measures to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”
2020 Election
Kamala Harris slams Trump’s ‘pathological failure of leadership’: ‘We need to begin impeachment proceedings’
California Senator Kamala Harris gave an impassioned speech before delegates to the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.
Harris, who was elected twice as both San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, took a prosecutorial approach to counter President Donald Trump.
"He obstructed justice and then hired an attorney general to clean up the crime scene," Harris charged.
“We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander-in-chief,” Bloomberg reported Harris said, "to thunderous applause."
Breaking Banner
Trump administration requiring visa applicants to reveal social media accounts raises deportation worries
The State Department Friday put new regulations in place for visa applicants, requiring disclosure of social media accounts, a move that critics worry could lead to an easier path for deportations.
Applicants for visas will be required to provide a list of their social media account usernames, email addresses, and phone numbers upon applying. These restrictions, which AP reported will affect up to 15 million people a year, were previously only used for applicants who were flagged by the department.
In an interview with Common Dreams, Dan Feidt, a reporter with Unicorn Riot and privacy advocate, speculated that the new rules could be used to expedite deportation proceedings.
Breaking Banner
Fox News viewers spew ugly geyser of racist and sexist abuse at Meghan Markle over dispute with Trump
Reacting to a spat between President Donald Trump and Meghan Markle, an American who married into the Royal British Family, Fox News fans unsurprisingly sided with the President and against the Duchess of Sussex with a torrent of racist and sexist abuse aimed at her.
With Trump recently finding out that Markle once criticized him before she became royalty -- to which Trump responded that she was "nasty" -- Fox fans quickly rushed to his side in the typical Fox News viewer ways.