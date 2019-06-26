Quantcast
Alabama is prosecuting a pregnant woman for manslaughter for being shot in the stomach — but not her shooter

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, AL.com reported that Marshae Jones, a 27-year-old woman from Birmingham, Alabama, was indicted on manslaughter charges.

Her crime? Allegedly instigating a fight that led to her being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy. The woman who actually shot her, on the other hand — 23-year-old Ebony Jemison — is walking free after a grand jury rejected the case against her.

Immediately after the shooting, which allegedly stemmed from a fight over the baby’s father and took place outside a Dollar General in Pleasant Grove, in December, prosecutors announced their intention to charge Jones for having a miscarriage.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” said police lieutenant Danny Reid, who said they initially considered a murder charge. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

Charges against women for having miscarriages have been occurring in recent years as right-wing prosecutors seek to find loopholes in the constitutional right to an abortion. Such laws disproportionately tend to be used against women of color.

Trump supporters shout down Hillary Clinton in Miami ahead of debate — even though she’s not there

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump held a small rally outside of the Miami, Florida debate site, where they seemed to be confused about who was running in 2020.

According to NBC News reporter Allan Smith, the supporters had a megaphone where they were shouting "Lock her up!"

A few Trump supporters outside the debate hall in Miami chanting "lock her up" into a megaphone

— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 26, 2019

Soccer star slams Trump for attacking her teammate: He hates women he ‘cannot control or grope’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

On Wednesday, U.S. Women's Soccer champion Ali Krieger rebuked President Donald Trump for his attacks on her teammate Megan Rapinoe, saying that the president feels threatened by women that he "cannot control or grope":

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.

Justice Department sues Omarosa Manigault Newman over financial disclosures

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who campaigned for President Donald Trump and later worked for him in the White House, alleging she failed to file a required public disclosure report after she left 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, claims Manigault Newman "knowingly and willingly" failed to file the financial disclosure report after corresponding multiple times with attorneys for the White House. It accuses her of violating the Ethics in Government Act (EIGA) by not filing the report, which was required because her salary exceeded $124,406, despite several oral and written reminders from White House ethics lawyers.

