Quantcast
Connect with us

Alabama mayor defiant after he’s caught ranting about ‘killing’ LGBT Americans

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, is remaining defiant after he made comments about “killing” LGBT Americans in a recent Facebook rant.

AL.com reports that Chambers recently went off on a social media tirade against gay Americans and “socialists” while lamenting the purported decline of the United States.

“We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics,” he fumed.

When a Facebook friend of Chambers argued it might “take a revolution” to right the ship, Chambers didn’t disagree.

“The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out,” he replied. “I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

Despite his seeming endorsement of violence, Chambers has told local news station WBRC that he only meant to describe the likely outcome of a second American civil war and wasn’t calling for violence specifically targeting LGBT Americans.

“I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that,” he said. “If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

Chambers has since removed the post from his Facebook page.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

British politician: Trump ‘just killed off Brexit’ by declaring British health system is ‘on the table’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

British Labour Party politician Andrew Adonis, a member of Parliament, on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump likely "killed off" the "Brexit" plan to split Britain from the European Union.

At a press conference with British Prime Minister Teresa May, Trump declared that the United Kingdom's National Health Service is "on the table" as Brexit negotiations continue.

Trump's remarks came after U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson told BBC that the Trump administration would like to see U.S. corporations making money off of British national health care.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alabama mayor defiant after he’s caught ranting about ‘killing’ LGBT Americans

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, is remaining defiant after he made comments about "killing" LGBT Americans in a recent Facebook rant.

AL.com reports that Chambers recently went off on a social media tirade against gay Americans and "socialists" while lamenting the purported decline of the United States.

"We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics," he fumed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Black man ripped out of his car and abused by several cops over loud music

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

A police officer in Syracuse, New York, who was caught assaulting a man on video, claims he thought he was armed, reports CNY Central.

Officer Christopher Buske pulled over 23-year-old Shaolin Moore--for playing his music too loud--and asked him to exit the vehicle.

When he refused, officers pulled Moore from the car.

Buske claimed that Moore was gesturing towards his waistband in a way that made him worry he was armed. He wasn't.

The incident, in which Buske strikes Moore multiple times, was captured on video.

Continue Reading

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 