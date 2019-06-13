ABC board rules against Trump — he may lose his liquor license for Trump DC Hotel

The House of Representatives may be refusing to initiate impeachment proceedings to determine if President Donald Trump is fit to be president, but he will soon face proceedings to see if his character is adequate for owning a bar.

At issue is the liquor license for Trump’s infamous Washington, DC hotel.

The renewal of the license was challenged over whether Trump was fit to be owner. The Trump Organization sought to have the complaint dismissed, but the District of Columbia Alcoholic Beverage Control board denied the request.

The board allowed the group contesting the license to protest on the grounds of character, as the law requires the owner to be “of good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of the licensure.”