Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Kris Kobach at Census hearing: ‘I want to know about the racism’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday lambasted the Trump administration and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for a plot to include a citizenship question on the census.
At a House Oversight hearing, Ocasio-Cortez demanded to get to the bottom of how the Trump administration short-circuited the process of creating a census so that the citizenship question could be included.
“The Census is a constitutionally mandated operation that we are required to implement every 10 years,” she told the committee. “Any change to the census — the addition of a question — usually takes five years of a process to make sure that it is vetted, that every word has been tested, to make sure that it is effective because it is one of the most important things that we do.”
According to the congresswoman, more than two years were “shaved off” the census process.
“I want to know why people like Kris Kobach with a documented history, a resume of voter suppression techniques in the state of Kansas,” she continued, “I want to know why folks like that have their fingerprints all over the most sensitive Census operations that we have.”
“I want to know about corruption,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “I want to know about the racism and the very disturbing history that we’re seeing here.”
Watch the video below.
GOP’s Jim Jordan gets mocked at Oversight hearing after ranting that Democrats are trying to interfere with the Supreme Court
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to decide whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not complying with subpoenas regarding the Committee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
Republicans tried to stunt the proceedings, but their efforts to do so were swiftly blocked.
"Democrats know the Supreme Court will rule by the end of this month on the citizenship question but they hope to use this committee’s oversight power to create a controversy around this issue, try to impact the Court’s decision," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed.
CNN
GOP lawmaker squirms as CNN’s Sciutto fact checks him on Trump stonewalling Congress
CNN's Jim Sciutto made things uncomfortable for Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) during a contentious interview about President Donald Trump's stonewalling of Congress.
At the start of the interview, Sciutto brought up Trump's recent decision to exert executive privilege over all documents related to the 2020 census, and he asked Reed whether voters "should be comfortable with the president making a broad protection of executive privilege over all documents related to a question requested by a sitting committee of their representatives in Congress?"
Reed, however, tried to dodge the question and made it sound like the president was engaging in routine activity meant to protect the executive branch of government.
Trump is telling aides he will ‘sue’ Democrats if they pursue impeachment: report
Democrats in the House of Representatives continue to be sharply divided on whether or not they should pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while lawmakers ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very much in favor of it. And President Trump, according the Washington Post, is claiming that he will “sue” Democrats if they pursue impeachment.