All Lindsey Graham ever got from Trump is a pair of golf balls: Democratic challenger
Democratic Senate challenger Jamie Harrison said the one thing he hears most in South Carolina is, “what happened to Lindsey Graham?”
During a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Harrison said that he couldn’t figure out what South Carolina is getting from their senior senator carrying President Donald Trump’s water.
“What’s going on with this guy?” Harrison said he hears from South Carolina voters. “What happened to him? It really is sad. Lindsey Graham was a person that I actually respected. Even though I disagreed with him politically, I thought he was a man of conviction. He could stand above the fray and help solve some of the issues that we see in this country and in this state. We have really seen the true Lindsey Graham over the past few months.”
He went on to cite conservative commentator George Will, who called Graham a “wind-sock.
“He is doing everything that he can in order to collect this political power,” Harrison continued. “What he calls relevance. He wants to be relevant. For me, what relevance means is you only relevant if you’re doing your job. If you’re out there fighting for the people in your state. That’s the job. That’s what you are elected to do. To go to Washington, D.C. And represent all of the people of South Carolina. It’s a sad day in South Carolina but you know November 2020, we’re going to turn this around.”
He noted that many South Carolinians are suffering as a result of Trump’s policies. The Trump Trade War is one of the worst problems he hears about while campaigning. Farmers in the region are struggling, and he noted there are many parts manufacturers in the state for vehicles and Boeing airplanes that are struggling now too.

George Conway mocks Trump for sharing an article that trashes the president’s ‘dumbness’
President Donald Trump went after conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for an article calling him dumb. But it was Washington attorney George Conway who couldn't help but laugh at the fact that Trump was promoting a story that was attacking him.
Sunday, Trump tweeted an attack on Noonan, calling her "simplistic." It was an ironic comment given Trump is a "simpleton," Twitter users criticized.
Internet cracks up at ‘simpleton’ Donald Trump attacking conservative writer as ‘simplistic’ and ‘radical left’
President Donald Trump went after conservative columnist Peggy Noonan Sunday after a weekend-long Twitter war against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
"Peggy Noonan, the simplistic writer for Trump Haters all, is stuck in the past glory of Reagan and has no idea what is happening with the Radical Left Democrats, or how vicious and desperate they are. Mueller had to correct his ridiculous statement, Peggy never understood it!" Trump tweeted Sunday.
Conservatives were struck by the lack of information Trump seemed to have about Noonan's position writing for former President Ronald Regan, who Trump seems to view in as much esteem as he has for someone other than himself. One user also noted it was probably the first time in history someone put the words "radical left" in the same sentence with Peggy Noonan.
After golfing all morning, Trump briefly stops by Virginia church to offer ‘prayers’ for mass shooting victims
President Donald Trump on Sunday took a break from golfing and tweeting to offer prayers for the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
Following a morning of golfing, Trump made a stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA.
"POTUS appeared on stage with Pastor David Platt but did not speak," a pool report stated. "Instead Pastor Platt prayed over him as the congregation joined in silent prayer. POTUS folded his hands and bowed his head as Rev. Platt prayed for guidance, wisdom and strength for the president."
"Afterward, the president waved and walked off stage," the report said.