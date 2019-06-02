All Lindsey Graham ever got from Trump is a pair of golf balls: Democratic challenger

Democratic Senate challenger Jamie Harrison said the one thing he hears most in South Carolina is, “what happened to Lindsey Graham?”

During a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Harrison said that he couldn’t figure out what South Carolina is getting from their senior senator carrying President Donald Trump’s water.

“What’s going on with this guy?” Harrison said he hears from South Carolina voters. “What happened to him? It really is sad. Lindsey Graham was a person that I actually respected. Even though I disagreed with him politically, I thought he was a man of conviction. He could stand above the fray and help solve some of the issues that we see in this country and in this state. We have really seen the true Lindsey Graham over the past few months.”

He went on to cite conservative commentator George Will, who called Graham a “wind-sock.

“He is doing everything that he can in order to collect this political power,” Harrison continued. “What he calls relevance. He wants to be relevant. For me, what relevance means is you only relevant if you’re doing your job. If you’re out there fighting for the people in your state. That’s the job. That’s what you are elected to do. To go to Washington, D.C. And represent all of the people of South Carolina. It’s a sad day in South Carolina but you know November 2020, we’re going to turn this around.”

He noted that many South Carolinians are suffering as a result of Trump’s policies. The Trump Trade War is one of the worst problems he hears about while campaigning. Farmers in the region are struggling, and he noted there are many parts manufacturers in the state for vehicles and Boeing airplanes that are struggling now too.

Watch his full comments below: