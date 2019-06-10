American Airlines cancels hundreds of 737 Max flights a day all the way through September

On Sunday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling 737 Max 8 flights through September, affecting some 115 flights per day.

The move comes after American already suspended use of the embattled aircraft through August, at a reported financial loss to the carrier of $350 million.

737 Max jets were grounded after deadly crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, reportedly attributed to failures with the aircraft’s unique anti-stall system that pitched the nose of the planes down.

The investigation into these crashes is ongoing, but some reports have suggested that pilots were not adequately trained for the new system, and that Boeing made last-minute changes to the design that engineers and air regulators were unaware of.