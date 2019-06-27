Andrew Napolitano: Census ruling is a significant defeat for Trump personally
On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a crucial decision on the census, preventing the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship.
The 5-4 decision upheld an earlier ruling from the Southern District of New York that found the administration’s decision to add citizenship to the census was an “arbitrary and capricious” violation of U.S. law.
The administration’s justification was to enforce the Voting Rights Act — but New York judge Jesse Furman ruled that this was an “after-the-fact rationalization,” Vox noted in an explainer.
On Fox News Thursday, legal analyst Andrew Napolitano explained why the decision deals a massive blow to Trump.
“I must tell you, at first blush, just skimming through this, this is a significant defeat for the Trump administration and for the president personally who of course wanted this question on there and I think had understandable reasons for wanting it on there,” Napolitano said.
Napolitano explained that by relegating the decision to lower courts, the Supreme Court all but ensured that immigration status question would not be on the 2020 census.
“One of the reasons it won’t be on is that there is a companion case in Maryland, and in that case the judge has decided to scrutinize the information in the hard drive of the political operative who came up with this idea stated differently. All these allegations about the racial bias in support of the census question will now be litigated not by one, but by two federal courts and the question, it appears, will not be on the census for 2020.”
Watch:
Commentary
Donald Trump has a sick infatuation with one of the worst forms of socialism
Donald J. Trump’s 2020 election strategy is to connect his potential Democratic opponents with “socialism.” Trump plans to use this attack on the Democrats even if Senator Bernie Sanders, who proudly calls himself a “democratic socialist,” doesn’t become the presidential nominee (Sanders has been decisively re-elected in Vermont).
Senator Elizabeth Warren is distancing herself from the socialist “label.” She went so far as to tell the New England Council “I am a capitalist to my bones.”
Sanders and Warren are not what they claim to be. They are both updating Roosevelt’s New Deal and more closely resemble the Social Democrats that have governed western European democracies for years, delivering higher standards of living than that experienced by Americans.
Ocasio-Cortez gives Stephen Colbert her review of the first Democratic primary debate
During a Wednesday night appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., poked fun at two of the Democrats during the first 2020 debate who broke into Spanish while answering questions — and shared her observations about the winners and losers of the night.
"I loved it, because I represent the Bronx. There was a lot of Spanglish in the building," Ocasio-Cortez joked when discussing how Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas answered some of their questions in Spanish. "I thought it was humorous sometimes, at times. Especially because sometimes the content of the question, I thought people were just going to start saying — "
Breaking Banner
Trump’s desperate attempts to escape Fox News bubble are backfiring — now he’s in ‘mortal danger’: report
President Donald Trump was elected largely thanks to a small minority of independent voters who no longer seem to support him or his policies. Since 2016, he's spent years throwing red meat at his base to shore up conservatives so they will support him in droves. The problem, of course, is that there aren't enough conservative voters to reelect him, so he's trying to reach outside the box. It's not only not working, it's putting his campaign in "mortal danger.".
Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman explained that Trump's efforts to speak to networks other than Fox News has backfired. In the past few weeks, the president has spoken to NBC's Chuck Todd and ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Both interviews were public relations disasters. Sherman cited Neil Cavuto, who said he thinks Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned over the interview flops.