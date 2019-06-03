Andrew Napolitano rips Trump’s citizenship question: ‘You have a right to remain silent when the Census comes’
Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted on Monday that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the Trump administration’s plan to include a citizenship question on the U.S.
“The bottom line here is can the Census Bureau ask for the citizenship of people that are in your home?” Napolitano explained to Fox News host Bill Hemmer. “Is that question necessary to the Census? Does the answer to it constitute the government forcing you to speak when you have the right to remain silent?”
According to the former judge, both citizens and non-citizens can be prosecuted for refusing to answer Census questions.
Napolitano noted that the administration’s argument in favor of the citizenship question “seemed to have captured a majority view when the oral argument was held in the Supreme Court.”
“The fear is that people will answer incorrectly and there will be an undercount of human beings and, therefore, an under-allocation of federal benefits and federal resources,” Napolitano continued. “The other fear is that people will not answer correctly for fear that they’re going to be deported.”
In the end, he predicted that the Supreme Court would uphold the citizenship question in a 5-4 ruling. But Napolitano said that he disagreed with the court’s likely opinion.
“To me, it’s a First Amendment issue,” Napolitano added. “The First Amendment prohibits Congress from abridging the freedom of speech. It also prohibits Congress from compelling people to speak. Just like you have a right to remain silent when you’re arrested, you have a right to remain silent when the census comes.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Andrew Napolitano rips Trump’s citizenship question: ‘You have a right to remain silent when the Census comes’
Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted on Monday that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the Trump administration's plan to include a citizenship question on the U.S.
"The bottom line here is can the Census Bureau ask for the citizenship of people that are in your home?" Napolitano explained to Fox News host Bill Hemmer. "Is that question necessary to the Census? Does the answer to it constitute the government forcing you to speak when you have the right to remain silent?"
According to the former judge, both citizens and non-citizens can be prosecuted for refusing to answer Census questions.
Breaking Banner
From bizarre praise to brutal rebukes: Here’s what British politicians have been saying about Trump’s visit
After President Donald Trump arrived in London on Monday morning, June 3, the president and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by members of the British royal family at Buckingham Palace — including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall — before a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II. Trump, who is visiting the U.K. this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, arrived during a chaotic and turbulent time: this Friday, June 7, will be Prime Minister Theresa May’s last day in office. May resigned in frustration after all of her Brexit proposals were voted down in Parliament, and British politicians continue to have heated, angry debates over the specifics of how the U.K. will exit the European Union (EU).
CNN
Jared Kushner just told Russia he’s ‘open for business’ if they want to help Trump again in 2020: CNN analyst
CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd, who served as a national security official under former President Barack Obama, hammered Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for his disastrous interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan, and in particular flattened him for refusing to say he'd call the FBI if Russia offered to help Trump win again in 2020.