AOC burns down Kellyanne Conway at House hearing: ‘Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges the Hatch Act’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday blasted the Trump administration for allowing White House staffer Kellyanne Conway to violate the Hatch Act.
At a House hearing on Conway, Ocasio-Cortez presented a video detailing the ways in which the White House aide violated the Hatch Act by attacking Democratic candidates from her official government position.
“Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges the bars in the Hatch Act,” the congresswoman explained. “I think this right here gets at the core of what we’re talking about today, is that this is not even partisan because members of Trump’s own administration do not violate the law, this law to the extent that she does.”
“Frankly, when she doesn’t show up to her own congressional hearing today, she’s not just disrespecting Democrats, I don’t mind. That’s something she does on TV every day,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “She disrespects every Republican member of this body and disrespects the power that each and every single one of us has. ”
According to Ocasio-Cortez, Conway’s violations “tap into a deeper narrative” about the Trump administration.
“They believe that the rule of law only belongs and applies to some people and not others,” she stated. “This is a pattern about some people being subject to the rule of law and others not. And when that happens, there is no rule of law at all. At all. And that’s why it’s important that we make sure that everyone is held accountable.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Fox News cuts Trump livefeed after he whines his ‘favorite network’ isn’t treating him ‘great’
Fox News on Wednesday cut away from a speech being delivered by President Donald Trump shortly after he complained that the network isn't treating him as fairly as it should.
While talking before the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Trump mentioned that he was watching his "favorite network" recently -- and then he went off on a tangent on how this network needed to do a better job of being nice to him.
"[Fox News] doesn’t always treat me so great, by the way," he said. "They could do better. But at least they are fair!"
Shortly afterward, Fox stopped its lived feed of Trump's speech and host Harris Faulkner jumped in to recap other aspects of the president's speech, including "Merry Christmas coming back."
Trump-loving actor hilariously roasted for complaining that a Canadian team won’t visit the White House
Kevin Sorbo, a Trump-loving actor best known for playing Hercules in the TV series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," drew instant ridicule this week after he bitterly complained about a Canadian team that wouldn't visit President Donald Trump at the White House.
Earlier this week, Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green said that his team would not accept an invitation to the White House thanks to the behavior of President Donald Trump.
"I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are," Green explained. "But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no."
Evangelicals wildly chant ‘4 more years’ after Trump claims mothers are ‘executing’ their infants after birth
Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, President Donald Trump claimed that infants were being "executed" after birth.
"Unfortunately, Democrat politicians have become increasingly hostile to pro-life Americans, who want to help more children find a loving home and share their dreams with the world," Trump told the evangelical crowd.
"Virtually every top Democrat now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up to the moment of birth. By the way, if you watched Virginia, the governor, after the moment of birth -- that was something that nobody -- that was something that nobody heard of before. After the moment of birth."