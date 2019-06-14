Arkansas Democrats anxious to run against Sarah Sanders if she seeks office back home

Republicans currently dominate politics in Arkansas, but Democrats may have a chance to win the governor’s mansion if President Donald Trump is successful in recruiting Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run.

Currently, Republicans hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor. Democrats hold one of that state’s two U.S. Senate seats, while all four members of the congressional delegation are Republicans.

But things may be changing.

On Thursday, Trump hoped that Sanders would run for governor.

That has excited Democrats about the possibilities for an upset.

“There are probably a number of Democrats who would love to step up and challenge Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she was going to be the nominee,” state Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray told the Associated Press.