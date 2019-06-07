Arrested Western investors are presumed innocent: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Western investors arrested in Russia were innocent until proven guilty, and added that security services might be interfering too much in business matters.
His remarks follow the arrest of prominent US investor Michael Calvey and several colleagues in February, a case that has caused deep concern among foreign investors.
“As long as there is no guilty verdict, everyone is considered innocent, including Mr. Calvey,” Putin told a Russian economic forum.
The detention of Calvey, the head of the Baring Vostok fund, has cast a shadow over the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s top annual business event.
He is being held under house arrest and claims the case stems from a shareholder dispute.
Putin has insisted the case is a matter for the courts to decide, but during the plenary session he criticised security services for their “unreasonable and sometimes simply illegal interference in the work of businesses.”
Calvey — a longtime advocate of investment in Russia — said Friday that he regretted not being able to attend the forum, as he had regularly in the past.
In a statement released by his lawyers, Calvey “expressed regret that it will apparently not be possible for him to attend SPIEF for reasons that are beyond his control.”
Calvey thanked the business community “for its remarkable solidarity and support” and expressed concern for four colleagues still in detention.
Arrested Western investors are presumed innocent: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Western investors arrested in Russia were innocent until proven guilty, and added that security services might be interfering too much in business matters.
His remarks follow the arrest of prominent US investor Michael Calvey and several colleagues in February, a case that has caused deep concern among foreign investors.
"As long as there is no guilty verdict, everyone is considered innocent, including Mr. Calvey," Putin told a Russian economic forum.
Investigative journalist detained in Russia on drug charges
Russia has detained an investigative journalist for drugs offences, prompting protests on Friday as supporters condemned the charges as trumped-up and suggested they were punishment for his reporting.
Ivan Golunov, a reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian-language media outlet, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday and police have opened a probe into manufacturing and dealing drugs.
A police spokesman said a 36-year-old man he did not identify had been detained with five packages of mephedrone, a designer drug.
US warns Mexico that tariffs are imminent as migration battle simmers
The United States warned Friday that President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on imports from Mexico were on course to take effect next week, despite headway in talks on stemming the surge in migration towards the US border.
"Our position hasn't changed," Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One en route to Shannon, Ireland, as President Donald Trump wrapped up a week-long trip to Europe.
"They've made a lot of progress," she said. "The meetings have gone well, but as of now we're still on track for tariffs on Monday."
As Washington continued to dial up the pressure on its southern neighbor -- which has already pledged to deploy thousands of troops to tackle the migration crisis -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador insisted there was still time to avoid the tariffs.