Autoworker says Trump’s tariffs humiliate the US on the world stage: ‘It makes us look awful’

Published

34 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Mexico are proving divisive in auto industry — and many auto workers are frustrated that they are casualties of the president’s ignorance on trade.

Sean Crawford, a GM worker who just moved to Flint, Michigan to take a new job after plant closures forced him out of his previous one, told CNN that he was worried not just about the economic impact of the tariffs, but the political impact on the U.S. image abroad.

“It makes us look awful in the eyes of the world,” said Crawford. “And quite honestly, I’m ashamed.’

Trump already raised tariffs on China last year in an attempt to boost U.S. manufacturers, which economists broadly agree is a counterproductive method and could cost the overall economy billions of dollars. His new tariffs on Mexico are less about economics than politics — they are meant to force Mexico to do more to block Central American migrants from crossing the U.S. border.

“I’ve really seen the ups and downs of the auto industry,” said Crawford. “You raise the price of these products, less people are going to buy them. It’s just commonsense economics. And if less people buy the products that I’m building every day, then they’re going to have to lay people off.”

He added that tariff-related auto plant layoffs could come with no warning whatsoever for the workers: “In the contract, it says they only have to give you 24 hour notice.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
CNN

Michael Wolff: Steve Bannon has knowledge of Trump’s crimes — and obstruction of justice

Published

12 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Michael Wolff, the author of the White House exposé Fire and Fury, told CNN's John Berman that he believes President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and presidential strategist Steve Bannon is privy to the crimes he has committed through his family business — and to his obstruction of justice against the Russia investigation.

"You wrote a great deal about Steve Bannon," said Berman. "He is your main avenue, it's fair to say?"

"I call him my Virgil lesson, as in a descent into hell," said Wolff, noting that the two of them are still very close and have a complicated relationship, even after he left the White House.

CNN’s Erin Burnett nails Trump surrogate for giving a ‘sad defense’ of the president’s attacks on Brits

Published

13 hours ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," President Donald Trump's reelection adviser Steve Cortes tried to defend the president's disrespectful behavior in Britain toward London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after Democratic strategist Paul Begala noted the racial undertones to the attacks. Host Erin Burnett had none of it.

"I think it’s totally irresponsible for you to suggest that there is a racial component to this," said Cortes to Begala. The president has absolutely eviscerated plenty of white men and called them terrible names. Go back and look at the things he said in the Republican primaries about his opponents most of him are white men—"

