Bad weather causing ‘catastrophic’ honey harvest
Alarmed French beekeepers and farming groups warned Tuesday of a “catastrophic” honey harvest this year due to adverse weather.
“For honey producers the season risks being catastrophic. Bees are collecting nothing!” French farming union MODEF said in a statement.
“In the hives, there is nothing to eat, beekeepers are having to feed them with syrup because they risk dying from hunger,” added the union, which represents many small farms in honey-producing regions.
Henri Clement, secretary-general for the National Union of French Beekeepers (UNAF), said that by June his members had normally harvested 40-50 percent of their annual output, but they had collected very little so far.
He blamed the weather after a highly changeable winter which saw frost in many regions damage acacia trees, which bees like, followed by a rainy spring.
“We’ve had catastrophic weather conditions,” Clement said. “We’ve been alarmed for a while now about the impact of climate change which is having a major impact on production.”
The onset of intense summer heat in France, which could lead to record temperatures being set this week for the month of June, is another source of worry.
“We’re waiting to see because the season could recover, but the heatwave that is coming could really hit harvests,” Clement added.
In recent years, bee populations around the world have been dying off from “colony collapse disorder”, a mysterious scourge blamed on mites, pesticides, virus, fungus, or some combination of these factors.
The insects are vital for growing the world’s food as they help fertilise crops by transferring pollen from male to female flowers.
The European Union is gradually restricting the use of pesticides that are known to be harmful to bees and France introduced even stricter rules in August last year, leading to complaints from some farmers’ groups.
The pesticides, known as neonicotinoids, are based on the chemical structure of nicotine, and attack the central nervous system of insects.
Bees make honey by sucking out nectar from flowers which they then transfer by mouth to other bees inside the hive.
The sugary golden liquid is used as a food store by the colony.
‘No locks’: GOPer says kids at migrant camps are ‘free to leave anytime’ but they don’t because they like it
Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) argued on Monday that children at border detention facilities are "free to leave" if they do not like the conditions.
In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Burgess said that he has not personally seen the appalling conditions that media often describe for the children at the centers.
"So you think this is fictional?" Hayes asked.
"I don't know if it's hyperbole," Burgess replied. "Hatred for this president is so intense that people are liable to say anything."
"I've been to the [detention center] at Casa Padre," the congressman added. "Yes, it's a restored K-Mart. But you know what? There's not a lock on the door. Any child is free to leave at anytime but they don't. You know why? Because they are well taken care of."
Kushner’s ‘Time Square Dream’ real estate project is failing: report
In 2018, Jared Kushner's real estate empire was in serious trouble — 666 Fifth Avenue, which Kushner had purchased at the top of the market just before the financial crisis, was hemorrhaging money and unable to rent out all its space. The company averted disaster with a bailout from Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian company with ties to the state investment fund of Qatar.
Now, according to Bloomberg News, Kushner's company is in trouble again as yet another New York property is bleeding red ink.
Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn't care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel's finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
"Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office," Himes said. "And the president said, 'Ah heck, that doesn't matter.'"