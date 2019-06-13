Baffled senator has ‘no idea’ what Trump is rambling about after president accuses him of Russia contacts
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told ABC News that he welcomed information from foreign governments, prompting the President’s critics to accuse him of facilitating Russian meddling in U.S. elections.
In response, the president went on a long Twitter tirade, accusing several Democrats of accepting information from foreign agents.
“When Senator @MarkWarnerVA spoke at length, and in great detail, about extremely negative information on me, with a talented entertainer purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he immediately call the FBI? NO, in fact he didn’t even tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of….”
Soon after, Sen. Warner appeared on CNN to dispute the president’s assessment and lobby for a new law that would require campaigns to report foreign interference in elections.
“The comments of President Trump yesterday were extraordinary, even in Trumpworld,” Warner said. “The fact that this president has so little moral compass or understanding of the need to protect our nation to say that he would still welcome information from Russia, China or other potential adversaries if it helps his political campaign?”
“It’s outrageous,” Warner said.
Asked about the president’s tweet storm this morning, Warner laughed and said: “I have no idea. I think he was talking about something with Mr. Schiff. But I will say this. When I had contact with someone … first thing I did. Of course I contacted the FBI.”
Fox host points out exactly how Trump’s comments violate the law after Republican insists ‘Trump is a president of the law’
A Republican congressman on Thursday insisted that President Donald Trump had done nothing wrong by admitting that he might accept help from foreign operatives in an election.
"This president follows the law. He has done nothing wrong. This is Democrats trying to swing from the left side at the wind with literally a very sad rhetoric. When I heard [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounce Trump], I was stunned and saddened. President Trump is a president of the law, by the law, and of the people," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) during an appearance on Fox News.
US bishops approve changes to Church law on sex abuse reporting
The Catholic Church in the United States, which has been rocked in recent years by child sex abuse scandals and investigations, on Thursday approved a papal document that requires clergy to report suspicions of sexual assault.
At a meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, participants approved by a large majority the changes to the US catechism, which also reinforces systems in place for victims to signal alleged abuse.
The "motu proprio" -- a legal document issued under Pope Francis's personal authority -- declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church, using "easily accessible systems."
Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Time’s up girl, bye!’
Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.
On Thursday, investigators in the government watchdog office described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.
The recommendation specifically noted that Conway -- one of President Donald Trump's most vocal and avid defenders -- should be removed from the federal payroll.