Baffled senator has ‘no idea’ what Trump is rambling about after president accuses him of Russia contacts

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told ABC News that he welcomed information from foreign governments, prompting the President’s critics to accuse him of facilitating Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

In response, the president went on a long Twitter tirade, accusing several Democrats of accepting information from foreign agents.

“When Senator @MarkWarnerVA spoke at length, and in great detail, about extremely negative information on me, with a talented entertainer purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he immediately call the FBI? NO, in fact he didn’t even tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of….”

Soon after, Sen. Warner appeared on CNN to dispute the president’s assessment and lobby for a new law that would require campaigns to report foreign interference in elections.

“The comments of President Trump yesterday were extraordinary, even in Trumpworld,” Warner said. “The fact that this president has so little moral compass or understanding of the need to protect our nation to say that he would still welcome information from Russia, China or other potential adversaries if it helps his political campaign?”

“It’s outrageous,” Warner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the president’s tweet storm this morning, Warner laughed and said: “I have no idea. I think he was talking about something with Mr. Schiff. But I will say this. When I had contact with someone … first thing I did. Of course I contacted the FBI.”

Watch: