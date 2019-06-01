Quantcast
Barney Frank says it’s time to nickname Trump ‘Unindicted Donald’ — to reflect the president’s precarious legal standing

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is notorious for bestowing nicknames upon his political opponents, but one former Democratic congressman says it’s time for Trump to get a nickname of his own.

Former Congressman Barney Frank (D-MA) was interviewed by Donny Deutsch on MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics.”

“We let him get away with naming people,” Frank complained.

“I think it’s time to start calling him ‘Unindicted Donald.’ I like the sound of it and it reminds people he’s unindicted — that’s his status,” the former chair of the House Financial Services Committee reminded.

Watch:

