‘Be ashamed’: Anthony Scaramucci’s wife deletes tweet after Soledad O’Brien opens a can of whoop ass on her

Published

21 mins ago

on

Soledad O'Brien

Soledad O’Brien, a former CNN anchor, clashed with the wife of Trump surrogate Anthony Scaramucci over the weekend.

In a tweet on Friday, O’Brien complained that cable new networks were continuing to book the former White house communications director even though he has little of substance to add to the discussions.

“Why do you guys put this crap on tv?” O’Brien wrote after seeing an interview with Scaramucci. “Seriously it’s an insult to your viewers. And also absurd. Is there no one else in the whole world to book but this mediocre dude?”

Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre, was moved to criticize O’Brien.

“This kind of stuff makes me sad,” she complained on Twitter. “I used to love @soledadobrien until she dissed the ever loving $h*t out of @Scaramucci & it popped in my newsfeed. Twitter is a real live portal of just spewed hatred & negativity.”

O’Brien fired back.

“Ma’am,” O’Brien wrote back. “Your husband awkwardly defends a woman who lied chronically and diminished the office she held. And a network puts him on tv to be an expert on a job that he held for ten days. Don’t be sad, be ashamed.”

By Sunday morning, Deidre Scaramucci had deleted her tweet attacking O’Brien.

Read the tweets below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
