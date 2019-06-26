Quantcast
Connect with us

Bernie Sanders: ‘I intend to be the Democratic nominee’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bernie Sanders intends to be the 2020 Democratic nominee – and he’s not planning to back down anytime soon. Not even with 23 other Democratic presidential hopefuls in the running alongside him.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt spoke with Sanders for an interview prior to the first Democratic debate night where he plainly said, “I intend to be the Democratic nominee.”

In the interview, Sanders also discussed his plan to end student loan debt and Medicare for all. But before that, he said there was another pressing issue.

“Our goal right now is to win it,” Sanders said. “And by the way, as you you may know, poll after poll shows what against Trump? Shows me beating Trump by 8, 9 or 10 points. We’re going to beat Trump, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination.”

Watch the video here and below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

How the GOP is embracing more ruthless power grabs in the face of huge political challenges

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases highlighting the collision between partisan power grabs and setting the ground rules for two of the most important elections in America—those for U.S. House and state legislative chambers.

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

One ruling concerns whether the Trump administration can add a question to the 2020 census that asks if anyone residing in that address is not a U.S. citizen. The other concerns whether hyper-partisanship is unconstitutional when state legislatures run by a single party draw electoral districts to maximize their party’s likelihood of winning elections.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It is a stain on our country’: Elizabeth Warren joins protest outside child detention facility in Florida

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, joined a protest in front of a migrant detention center Wednesday morning—hours before she was expected to join nine other members of her party for the first primary debate.

"There are a lot of different ways that we get in the fight," Warren said to supporters on social media. "And one of them is that you show up."

There are a lot of different ways that we get in the fight. And one of them is that you show up. I'm at the Homestead detention center today and I hope you'll be watching. https://t.co/vzXqUlaiIM

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democratic debate night is here – and Twitter predictions have begun

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The first night of the Democratic debate has arrived and we've scoured Twitter to find you the headlines you can't afford to miss.

Will Elizabeth Warren maintain her double-digit status? Can Joe Biden overcome the generational issues and missteps he's come to be know on the campaign trail thus far? Will Rachel Maddow prevail as top moderator considering there's a Chuck Todd type (it's actually him) in the room? All of this and more remains to be seen - but first:

These are moderators for the #DemDebate:

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link