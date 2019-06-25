Beto O’Rourke’s ‘war tax’ policy proposal is straight out of ‘Starship Troopers’

Amid an overcrowded Democratic presidential candidate field, it’s hard to distinguish yourself from the pack if you don’t slot easily into the scale that runs from “pro-corporate centrist” to “left-populist.” If you’re former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke — who falls somewhere in the middle, politically, and somewhere towards the top, looks-wise — you pull a militaristic policy proposal out of your hat that recalls some of the most campy pseudo-fascist sci-fi ever written.

This article originally appeared in Salon.

O’Rourke calls his idea a “war tax,” and, as CNN explains, it would work like this:

Non-military households would pay a "war tax" to help cover the health care of veterans of newly-authorized wars under a plan Beto O'Rourke's campaign unveiled Monday. […] Money collected through the "war tax" — which he is proposing for future wars — would go into a new trust fund for veterans established at the outset of each war.

exclusive videos. Click to follow! Households making less than $30,000 per year would pay $25; those making less than $40,000 would pay $57; those making less than $50,000 would pay $98; those making less than $75,000 would pay $164; those making less than $100,000 would pay $270; those making less than $200,000 would pay $485; and those making more than $200,000 would pay $1,000. “This new tax would serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifice made by those who serve and their families,” O’Rourke’s plan says. ADVERTISEMENT

O’Rourke’s plan seems designed to please both conservative Democrats and anti-war liberals, though it is likely it will do neither. It’s just sinister jingoism, remarkably reminiscent of the politics of Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 movie “Starship Troopers.” In the opening scene of that film, a recruitment ad for Earth’s armed forces flashes across the screen: “Join the mobile infantry and save the world! Service guarantees citizenship.” An infantry recruit looks dead in the camera and says, “I’m doing my part!” The key political theme of the movie — which is set on a militarized Earth in the near future — is the notion that military service grants you entry to a superior social caste. In a later scene, a teacher in a “History and Moral Philosophy” class explains to his students why only those who have completed military service are allowed to vote.

“When you vote, you’re exercising political authority. You’re using force. And force, my friends, is violence, the supreme authority from which all other authority derives,” Mr. Rasczak, played by Michael Ironside, explains to his eager cadets.

Of course, “Starship Troopers” was a satire of a militarized, fascist society; yet in the original novel from which it was loosely based, author Robert Heinlein was dead serious. Throughout Heinlein’s life, the science fiction legend devolved into a right-wing lunatic, and by the time “Starship Troopers” was serialized, he’d gone almost full-fash. The book version of “Starship Troopers” includes a positive depiction of flogging as a military punishment as well as the aforementioned earnest proposal to restrict voting rights to service members.