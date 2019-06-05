Quantcast
Bill Barr 'tried to play us for fools' with request to drop contempt hearing: Judiciary chairman

1 hour ago

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has rejected an offer by the Justice Department to release a limited portion of documents they have sought by subpoena, in return for suspending a vote next Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Nadler clarified to Blitzer that he would theoretically be willing to make a deal, or even drop the contempt charges, but that the administration hasn’t made them a serious offer and is playing political games.

“You’ve rejected an offer, I understand, from the Justice Department to drop the contempt resolution against the Attorney General, William Barr, in exchange for additional documents from the Mueller report,” said Blitzer. “But in a letter to the Justice Department, you also say you’re still willing to negotiate. Can you share with us what you’re willing to negotiate, some of your terms?”

“I’m not going to get into specifics,” said Nadler. “The May 24th letter that we sent in was very specific about our last offer. But the fact of the matter is that the — that they have tried to play us for fools and we’re not fools.”

“We’ve been through this story before. We make a good faith offer, they make a bad faith offer, which doesn’t move at all or moves very little. And then they — and then this goes on, back and forth for weeks. And then the night before that, [ex-White House Counsel Don] McGahn is supposed to appear at the hearing, they say he won’t appear. The night before, after 10:00. And now they say they’ll be able to reopen the negotiations that they broke off if we will drop the contempt.”

“Let them give us a good faith offer and maybe we won’t need the contempt,” said Nadler. “But I don’t believe they will do that.” He added that he is “almost definitely sure” that House Democrats will move ahead with the contempt vote.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Kentucky governor's lieutenant is in open revolt against him as she overrules his admin's move to fire her top aide

37 mins ago

June 5, 2019

On Wednesday, the Courier-Journal reported that Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton is moving to defy Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for firing her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth. Hampton has reportedly notified the Bevin administration that Southworth will keep working for her office, and that she expects them to provide her with back pay for the days after she was terminated.

It is the latest development of an increasingly ugly controversy. Southworth was never given a reason for the firing, and says that she has "no earthly clue" why she was dismissed. But her husband has alleged that Bevin personally directed the firing for the sole purpose of making Hampton's life miserable, saying in a Facebook post that Bevin threatened the lieutenant governor with firing Southworth on "a handful of occasions." Hampton herself has asked for prayers for her fight against the "dark forces" running wild in the Bevin administration responsible for her aide's dismissal.

Catholic church has a secret oil money fund in West Virginia — and one bishop is using it to pay people off

50 mins ago

June 5, 2019

A shocking report Wednesday revealed that the Catholic Church is using a secret fund of oil money in West Virginia to help pay off cardinals and young priests one bishop mistreated.

According to the Washington Post, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield wrote checks for more than a decade under his personal account, only to be reimbursed by the West Virginia diocese. The alleged hush money totaled $350,000, with one gift as large as $15,000.

Bill Barr 'tried to play us for fools' with request to drop contempt hearing: Judiciary chairman

1 hour ago

June 5, 2019

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has rejected an offer by the Justice Department to release a limited portion of documents they have sought by subpoena, in return for suspending a vote next Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Nadler clarified to Blitzer that he would theoretically be willing to make a deal, or even drop the contempt charges, but that the administration hasn't made them a serious offer and is playing political games.

"You've rejected an offer, I understand, from the Justice Department to drop the contempt resolution against the Attorney General, William Barr, in exchange for additional documents from the Mueller report," said Blitzer. "But in a letter to the Justice Department, you also say you're still willing to negotiate. Can you share with us what you're willing to negotiate, some of your terms?"

