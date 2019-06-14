Bill Maher demands we bring back ‘confession signs’ for people like Sean Hannity and Vladimir Putin
The host of “Real Time” on HBO said it is time to bring back “confession signs” for people to publicly confess their sins.
Bill Maher noted a news story of a mother who made her daughter hold a sign reading “I lied” while standing by a busy intersection.
Maher imaged in catching on.
He showed a photoshopped image of Fox News pesonality Sean Hannity holding a sign reading, “When Trump farts, I say ‘that was me.'”
He showed an image of Sen. Lindsy Graham (R-SC) holding a sign reading, “I’m straight.”
Melania Trump’s sign read, “my secret plan is that, in the end, I will sit on the Iron Throne.”
He also should a picture of an exasperated Vladimir Putin with a sign reading “I’m starting to wish I’d helped Hillary win.”
Watch:
Confession Signs from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
