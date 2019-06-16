Black Republican: Cops ‘treat their dogs better than they treat us’
Black Republican political commentator Shermichael Singleton was part of a panel discussing the Phoenix police department that violently arrested the parents of a little girl who walked out of a dollar store with a doll.
The incident occurred months ago, but only now the footage is being released by police, revealing the way the family was treated.
Democratic strategist Joel Payne seemed appalled at the police in the video and the mark that likely left on the children who experienced it.
“I think about that young man talking about his child, and this is their first interaction with police,” he said, noting Father’s Day. “And that is the life, that’s the life lesson that that child is being taught is that in that moment, that police officer was trying to hurt her and to hurt her parents. That’s unacceptable.”
Host Rev. Al Sharpton explained that this issue had become a one-sided political issue, with Democrats supporting Black Lives Matter while Republicans have tried to claim it was a terrorist group.
“Anyone could be victimized like this,” Sharpton said.
“No, you’re right,” said Singleton. “And I have no expectation that the Republican Party is going to do anything about this. And as an African-American, I don’t have a lot of hope that white people, in general, would do anything about this. Watching that video pissses me off. I’ve got to tell you there’s this characterization that black men we aren’t there for our kids, can our wives, girlfriends and there you have this young guy who is the same age as my brother. These people treat their dogs better than they treat us.”
“You’re a Republican saying this. If I said this, I’m a demagogue,” a surprised Sharpton cut in.”
“Why would you tell a mother to put a baby on the ground?” Singleton continued.
“And she’s standing there pregnant holding the baby!” Sharpton agreed.
“It’s the same story in Minnesota with Philando Castile, the same thing when they hunted Trayvon Martin down, Eric Garner. When is it going to stop? It’s unacceptable,” concluded Payne.
Watch the discussion below.
US attacks Russia’s power grid — but Trump was kept in the dark about it
The New York Times is reporting that the United States is cyber attacking Russia's electric power grid and other targets—and that President Donald Trump is being kept out of the loop.
"The American strategy has shifted more toward offense, officials say, with the placement of potentially crippling malware inside the Russian system at a depth and with an aggressiveness that had never been tried before."
Trump has not been briefed on the operation because of “the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials.”
Israel’s Netanyahu just christened a building named after Trump — that doesn’t even exist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent his Father’s Day dedicating a new Trump Tower-type building that hasn't been built in a town that doesn't exist.
Standing in front of a large sign saying "Trump Heights," Netanyahu, who is being forced back into another election, announced the building before planning even began, Axios reported.
A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK
This graphic explains why Speaker Pelosi is resistant to impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has told her caucus that they can do investigations into the president without impeachment. The difference, however, is that there are fewer legal benefits available to Congress in their oversight role than in impeachment.
Theoretically, it should enable Democrats to do the research they need, but the White House is taking the bold step to defy the oversight the Constitution outlines. The only option open to the Democrats has been to go to court with their case outlining how the White House is breaking the law. Thus far, they've won two lawsuits about their investigations, and they will likely gain more.