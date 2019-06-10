BOOM: Former US attorney tells Congress she would be willing to ‘personally’ prosecute Trump
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance told members of the House of Representatives on Monday that she would be “personally” willing to prosecute President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Vance asserted that prosecutors “would have to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial” that the president obstructed justice by trying to subvert the Russia investigation.
Vance said that she had reviewed both volumes of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
“The facts contained in that report would be sufficient to prove all of the elements necessary to charge multiple counts of obstruction of the evidence,” she explained. “And I would be willing to personally indict the case, and to try the case. I would have confidence that the evidence would be sufficient to obtain a guilty verdict, and to win on appeal.”
Watch Vance’s entire statement below.
