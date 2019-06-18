Border agent attacks AOC and proves her point about ‘concentration camps’: Kids can play ‘outside their cell’

Border Patrol agent Art del Cueto attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday for calling immigrant detention facilities “concentration camps.”

“This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet on Tuesday after President Donald Trump vowed to deport “millions” of illegal immigrants.

Ocasio-Cortez later noted that concentration camps are “not the same as death camps” used in the Holocaust.

“I haven’t seen her down here in Arizona, I can tell you that,” del Cueto complained to Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Tuesday. “It’s disgusting to compare concentration camps to what the men and women are doing here protecting our country. In my eyes, honestly, you lose credibility. I’ve had it up to here with all these individuals constantly trying to compare concentration camps to what we’re doing.”

The Border Patrol agent explained that he had recently visited one of the detention facilities where children were playing outside of their “cell.”

“I was just at one of the detention facilities,” he explained. “The kids were outside their cell. They were out on the floor, playing puzzles, watching movies, eating cookies. What have you. She needs to come down here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Fox News.