Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump
US President Donald Trump said Friday that British former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” prime minister to replace Theresa May.
Trump was speaking ahead of the start of a state visit to Britain on Monday, during which he will meet May.
She is set to resign on June 7 over her failure to deliver a deal to bring Britain out of the European Union.
Asked by the British tabloid newspaper The Sun for his opinion on the 12 candidates to replace her, Trump said, “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent.
“I have always liked him. I don’t know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.”
He added that several candidates in the Conservative leadership race had asked for his support, without revealing who.
A key leave campaigner in the Brexit referendum, Johnson has said he is prepared to take Britain out of the European Union, “deal or no deal”.
In the interview, Trump also repeated his criticism of how May has handled Brexit negotiations, saying Britain had allowed the EU to “have all the cards”.
“It is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage,” he said. “I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition.”
May concluded a divorce agreement with the EU in November but her deal was rejected three times by the British parliament, forcing her to seek a delay in leaving the bloc, now scheduled for October 31.
Breaking Banner
Here’s why the reported North Korean purges are bad news for Trump
Recent reports have suggested that Kim Jong-un is unsatisfied with the progress being made in international negotiations with President Donald Trump — and he is taking it out on his own advisers. Kim has allegedly executed his senior nuclear envoy and four foreign ministry officials, imprisoned two lower-level officials, and sent one of his senior aides to a labor camp.
As with much reporting on North Korea, these reports, which originate from the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, are hard to verify. But all of this spells trouble for the president's ambitions to solve the turmoil on the Korean peninsula.
Breaking Banner
Turkish lobbyist who paid Michael Flynn $500K complained Trump didn’t support Turkey enough: report
According to a report at Politico, an unidentified client of embattled former national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote a detailed complaint that then-candidate Donald Trump was not being supportive enough of the regime in Turkey.
The report states that Michael Flynn was paid "more than $500,000 to mount a campaign to advance Turkish government interests during the 2016 presidential campaign" and that the lobbyist "explicitly complained" to Flynn aide Mike Boston, a former U.S. intelligence officer.
Breaking Banner
Companies that moved production over Trump’s China tariffs blast president for surprise Mexico tariffs
When President Donald Trump slapped Chinese goods with a spate of new tariffs last year, several companies sought to adapt by moving their supply chains from China to Mexico, which was still a relatively stable trading partner with the United States.
Now, according to The New York Times, Trump's newest tariffs on Mexico are causing yet another scramble as companies that moved there are forced to adapt yet again.