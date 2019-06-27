Bosnian arrested over 2015 Paris Bataclan attacks: German police
German authorities said Thursday they had arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium.
The German federal police office and Dresden prosecutors said in a joint statement that the 39-year-old suspect was picked up on the night of June 19-20 on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.
He is accused “of abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris”.
The German authorities said that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating a military weapons control law.
They said that a still ongoing probe led to the whereabouts of the suspect, who was not named.
He was put before a German judge last week on the basis of the European arrest warrant and is in custody for extradition to Belgium.
The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Islamic State gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.
The Islamic State group, based in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attacks in the French capital, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.
IS also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in the Belgian capital in March 2016.
The same Brussels cell is alleged to have carried out both terror attacks.
2020 Election
Morning Joe urges Democratic debaters to destroy Trump: ‘They don’t need to play fair!’
During a panel discussion on Wednesday night's first round of Democratic debaters, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough urged the potential candidates participating in the second round to spend more time going after Donald Trump than each other.
While the panel discussed a possible battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, host Scarborough said the candidates need to focus on the one person who needs to be defeated in 2020.
Defending Biden over accusations that he is too touchy-feely, Scarborough asked rhetorically if that was a wise way to go about picking a candidate, "I do wonder if that's because we are in the age of Trump now and Democratic voters are going, 'Wait a second, we're going to disqualify one of ours?'"
MSNBC’s Mika shames Lindsey Graham for ruining his reputation to become a Trump flunky: ‘As bad as Rudy’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for their reactions to the first Democratic presidential debate.
The president insisted he wouldn't watch Wednesday's debate, but later declared it "BORING!" and criticized MSNBC for a technical issue during the broadcast.
"As usual, the president could not help himself from watching," Brzezinski said. "This is like his 'Morning Joe' thing -- he can't help himself."
The "Morning Joe" co-hosts then turned their attention to Graham, who has turned from a strong Trump critic during the 2016 GOP primaries to joking about Trump serving an unconstitutional third term.
Cyprus discovers ‘first undisturbed Roman shipwreck’
Cyprus has found its first undisturbed Roman shipwreck complete with ancient cargo off its southern coast, the antiquities department said Thursday, noting the discovery could illuminate regional trading history.
"The site is a wreck of a Roman ship, loaded with transport amphorae, most probably from Syria and Cilicia," the antiquities department said in a statement.
An amphora is a narrow necked Roman jar designed to hold liquid products including oil and wine.