Botswana High Court rules laws criminalizing homosexuality are unconstitutional
Botswana’s High Court has rejected sections of the penal code that criminalize same-sex relations and impose up to seven years in prison.
Tuesday’s unanimous ruling in the southern African nation calls the sections unconstitutional.
It comes less than a month after Kenya’s High Court upheld similar sections of the penal code in another closely watched case.
More than two dozen countries in sub-Saharan Africa have laws criminalizing gay sex.
Those arguing against the laws say they leave people in the LGBT community vulnerable to discrimination and abuse while making it difficult to access basic health and other services.
The Botswana-based non-governmental group LEGABIBO says such laws “infringe on basic human dignity.”
Early this year the southern African nation of Angola decriminalized same-sex activity and banned discrimination based on sexual orientation.
World
Samoa bans hit Elton John biopic over gay sex scenes
Samoa has banned the blockbuster Elton John biopic "Rocketman" from cinemas over depictions of gay sex, which remains illegal in the Pacific island nation.
Samoa's Principal Censor Leiataua Niuapu confirmed the ban to local media this week, saying the film contained too many scenes that were "not good for public viewing".
Niuapu told the Samoa Observer that the movie "violates laws against same-sex marriage and doesn't go well with cultural and Christian beliefs here".
"It's a good story, in that it's about an individual trying to move on in life," he said.
"He (Elton John) went through a difficult family life and managed to move on and become very successful. But there are acts that are not good for public viewing and against the law."
Trophies made from human skulls hint at regional conflicts around the time of Maya civilization’s mysterious collapse
Two trophy skulls, recently discovered by archaeologists in the jungles of Belize, may help shed light on the little-understood collapse of the once powerful Classic Maya civilization.
The defleshed and painted human skulls, meant to be worn around the neck as pendants, were buried with a warrior over a thousand years ago at Pacbitun, a Maya city. They likely represent gruesome symbols of military might: war trophies made from the heads of defeated foes.Fragment of the Pacbitun trophy skull. Drawings by Christophe Helmke; Laserscan model by Jesse Pruitt, CC BY-ND
Both skulls are similar to depictions of trophy skulls worn by victorious soldiers in stone carvings and on painted ceramic vessels from other Maya sites.