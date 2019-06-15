Brazil’s president says criminalizing homophobia could ‘hurt’ gays
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to criminalize homophobia, saying it could “hurt” gays by deterring companies from hiring them.
Bolsonaro, who has a history of homophobic remarks — he once declared he would rather his son die than be gay — also said the court was “completely wrong” because it had stepped into legislative territory.
The Supreme Court on Thursday voted eight to three in favor of classifying crimes against gay and transgender people as similar to racism, until Congress passes a law specifically addressing such discrimination.
Congress is held by a conservative majority and is strongly influenced by evangelical churches.
Brazil, which has one of the world’s highest rates of violence against sexual minorities, now joins a growing number of countries in the typically conservative and Catholic-influenced Latin American region that have passed measures in favor of LGBT rights.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bolsonaro said employers would “think twice” before hiring a gay person for fear they could be accused of homophobia.
Bolsonaro also raised again the possibility of nominating an evangelical judge to the country’s highest court to help “balance” the bench.
The three judges that voted against the measure agreed with Bolsonaro on his point that criminalizing homophobia was Congress’s job, not the court’s.
“Only Congress can approve (the definition of) crimes and penalties; only Congress can pass laws on criminal conduct,” said judge Ricardo Lewandowski.
According to the NGO Grupo Gay de Bahia, which has collected national statistics for the past four decades, there were 387 murders and 58 suicides over “homotransphobia” in 2017, a 30 percent increase from 2016.
This works out to one LGBT death by suicide or murder every 19 hours in Brazil.
Trump just handed foreign governments a new way to meddle in US elections: Ex-FBI agent
On MSNBC's "Up with David Gura" Saturday, former FBI agent and Homeland Security expert Clint Watts broke down the worst potential fallout from President Donald Trump's consistent attacks on the Russia investigation — and his recent claim that there's nothing wrong with taking political dirt from hostile foreign powers.
"If you are an investigator doing counterintelligence of our election in 2020 — you could be working at the CIA or the FBI — chances are you will be the one ultimately investigated if you push this forward," said Watts. "Would you want to run down a lead when you hear your boss is wrong, oh, by the way every FBI agent that touched the case going into 2016 has essentially been pushed out, fired, demoted."
Trump isn’t a president, he’s a gangster
The FBI had to wiretap mafia bosses like John Gotti and Vincent “The Chin” Gigante to catch them breaking the law. All they had to do to catch Donald Trump on Wednesday night was turn on ABC News. Trump proceeded to commit multiple felonies out in the open on national television when he told George Stephanopoulos he would be happy to accept dirt on his opponent from foreign governments in his 2020 re-election campaign.
"Somebody comes up and says, ‘hey, I have information on your opponent,' do you call the FBI?" Trump asked rhetorically. "It's not an interference, they have information — I think I'd take it," Trump said. "I'll tell you what, I've seen a lot of things over my life. I don't think in my whole life I've ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don't call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do.” He paused for a moment. “Oh, give me a break — life doesn't work that way."
Is Trump setting the stage for a Chernobyl in America?
According to a columnist for the Daily Beast, HBO's widely praised mini-series about the nuclear power plant accident in Chernobyl in 1986 should serve as a cautionary tale during the Donald Trump era which has seen the White House choose political ideology over science.
Noting that Chernobyl creator, Craig Mazin has pointed out that he was motivated to create the miniseries as a "riposte to the global war on truth," the Beast's Clive Irving said Americans would be wise to sit up an take notice.