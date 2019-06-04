Quantcast
British intel did not spy on Trump campaign at Obama's behest — despite the president's claims: report

4 mins ago

The UK Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime denied accusations by President Donald Trump that England had worked with the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.

Speaking with CNN, Ben Wallace said, “there’s no big conspiracy.”

“In the days of social media there is an awful lot of speculation that goes on about these things,” he noted.

“There is no big conspiracy and the idea that I would take an intelligence officer off the job of targeting in al Qaeda in a place of mutual issues to us, to put him on spying on a campaign of presidential candidate, I think, it’s not going to be the reality,” Wallace continued.

Watch:

4 mins ago

June 4, 2019

