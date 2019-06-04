British politician: Trump ‘just killed off Brexit’ by declaring British health system is ‘on the table’

British Labour Party politician Andrew Adonis, a member of Parliament, on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump likely “killed off” the “Brexit” plan to split Britain from the European Union.

At a press conference with British Prime Minister Teresa May, Trump declared that the United Kingdom’s National Health Service is “on the table” as Brexit negotiations continue.

Trump’s remarks came after U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson told BBC that the Trump administration would like to see U.S. corporations making money off of British national health care.

“Trump literally said in his press conference that the NHS is ‘on the table’ in a trade deal with the U.S.,” Adonis wrote on Twitter.

“He just killed off Brexit,” the Labour politician added hopefully.