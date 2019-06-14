Quantcast
Connect with us

Business conditions plunge to lows not seen since start of the Great Recession: Morgan Stanley

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in the 2020 presidential election, but new data from investment bank Morgan Stanley is raising serious questions about how much longer the economy will benefit the president.

Market Watch reports that Morgan Stanley’s latest Business Conditions Index shows that business conditions rapidly fell over the last month, which was also the period where Trump began to further ratchet up his trade wars.

In fact, the 32-point month-over-month drop represents the steepest monthly decline in the index’s history as it reached a low not seen since the start of the 2008 financial crisis.

The report states that anxieties about the president’s continuing trade war with China are having a real economic impact, and it pointed to last month’s disappointing jobs report as evidence that is consistent with the emergence of an economic slowdown.

After accounting for multiple different metrics, Morgan Stanley concluded that “these indicators point to business expansion coming to a near halt in June.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative rains hell on ‘monstrously wrong’ GOPer Marsha Blackburn for derailing foreign election meddling bill

Published

1 min ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

In a scathing column for the Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin dropped the hammer on Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for blocking a bill in the U.S. Senate that would have required campaigns to report offers of information that are already illegal under current law.

As Rubin notes, Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub just warned Donald Trump and congressional lawmakers that accepting foreign help was illegal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White man goes berserk and attacks elderly Hispanic man after hearing his accent

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

A Nebraska man this week was arrested and charged with assault after he attacked an elderly Hispanic man.

Local news station NebraskaTV reports that 20-year-old Tyler Cruse of Grand Island, Nebraska went to the house of a 64-year-old man at 2 in the morning and began pounding on the door because he thought someone he knew was in the house.

The man exited the house through a side door to get a better look at the person who was banging on his front door -- and Cruse then began yelling racial slurs at the man when he heard his Latin American accent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump trolled for praising Melania as the new ‘Jackie O’ — and then calling her ‘it’

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump came in for a heap of derision on Friday after he first referred to his wife, Melania Trump, as "it" then "Jackie O," during an interview on Fox & Friends.

Speaking with the Fox News hosts, Trump claimed, "We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania, Melania T.”

Trump's comments on his wife come as CNN prepares to broadcast a one hour special on the first lady, who the cable network has been promoting as a "woman of mystery."

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out, not only Trump's use of "it" for his wife but also the comparison to the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis who had been held up as a standard of grace and poise after her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]