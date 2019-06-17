BUSTED: Trump’s DOJ intervened to keep Paul Manafort from being imprisoned at Rikers Island

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice intervened to keep his former campaign chairman out of jail, The New York Times reported Monday.

Manafort had been expected to be moved to the Rikers Island jail complex.

“But last week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. The letter, from Jeffrey A. Rosen, Attorney General William P. Barr’s new top deputy, indicated that he was monitoring where Mr. Manafort would be held in New York,” the newspaper reported.

“And then, on Monday, federal prison officials weighed in, telling the Manhattan district attorney’s office that Mr. Manafort, 70, would not be going to Rikers,” The Times reported.