BUSTED: White House caught blocking intelligence aide’s testimony on a ‘possibly catastrophic’ disaster

President Donald Trump’s administration is notorious for ignoring reality, but according to a bombshell new Washington Post report, that perspective is preventing Americans from being warned about a potential catastrophe.

“White House officials barred a State Department intelligence staffer from submitting written testimony this week to the House Intelligence Committee warning that human-caused climate change could be ‘possibly catastrophic’ after State officials refused to excise the document’s references to the scientific consensus on climate change,” the newspaper reported.

The testimony was from Rod Schoonover.

“The effort to edit, and ultimately suppress, the written testimony of a senior analyst at the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research comes as the Trump administration is debating how best to challenge the idea that the burning of fossil fuels is warming the planet and could pose serious risks unless the world makes deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade,” The Post noted. “Senior military and intelligence officials have continued to warn climate change could undermine America’s national security, a position President Trump rejects.”

“According to several senior administration officials, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about internal deliberations, Trump officials sought to cut several pages of the document on the grounds that its description of climate science did not mesh with the administration’s official stance,” the newspaper noted. “Administration officials said the White House Office of Legislative Affairs ultimately decided that Schoonover could appear before the House panel, but could not submit his office’s statement for the record because it did not, in the words of one official, ‘jibe’ with what the administration is seeking to do on climate change.”

