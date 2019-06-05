Carrier workers blast Trump’s ‘betrayal’ for not creating more jobs
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)’s town hall on MSNBC brought together workers from the Carrier plant that President Donald Trump said he would save from outsourcing. Less than a year later, Carrier announced it was shipping jobs to Mexico and laid off the people Trump made promises to.
“I feel duped,” said Renee, who voted for Trump. “I don’t have a lot of faith in political candidates much anymore. They make promises and they make them and break them.”
Her former colleague Susan agreed.
“I feel like I have been betrayed, let down,” she said. “I thought Trump was going to really secure American jobs and that’s just not what’s happening out there at all. The jobs that were saved in the Indy plant were never going to leave to begin with.”
“So you feel like it was a con?” asked moderator and MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
“Oh, absolutely,” Susan replied.
Hayes noted that the so-called “deal” Trump made was nothing but “smoke and mirrors.”
Warren outlined her solution as being part of the green revolution. With green jobs to retrofit buildings and prepare for the coming crisis, jobs could be created.
Watch the video below:
Carrier workers blast Trump’s ‘betrayed’ by not creating more jobs
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)'s town hall on MSNBC brought together workers from the Carrier plant that President Donald Trump said he would save from outsourcing. Less than a year later, Carrier announced it was shipping jobs to Mexico and laid off the people Trump made promises to.
"I feel duped," said Renee, who voted for Trump. "I don't have a lot of faith in political candidates much anymore. They make promises and they make them and break them."
Her former colleague Susan agreed.
"I feel like I have been betrayed, let down," she said. "I thought Trump was going to really secure American jobs and that's just not what's happening out there at all. The jobs that were saved in the Indy plant were never going to leave to begin with."
Breaking Banner
Trump personally killed AIDS research to please anti-abortion activists
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is sharply limiting federal funding for researchers using fetal tissue. A White House spokesman confirmed that "this was the president's decision."
Right-wing activists have been pushing to cut off funds for scientists working with fetal tissue for years, a crusade dating back to the 2015 sting operation by the Center for Medical Progress which used edited footage to make it look as if Planned Parenthood employees were haggling the sale of fetal body parts. This turned out to be false and was quickly debunked, but it is absolutely true that scientists sometimes rely on fetal tissue donations from abortion clinics for medical research — completely legally — and cutting off these sales is now a front on the fight to stigmatize and restrict abortion.
Breaking Banner
Group behind so-called ‘straight pride’ march is a right-wing organization with a tendency toward anti-Semitism
June is LGBTQ Pride Month but many homophobic activists find the celebrations so objectionable that they sought to collect snowflakes everywhere for a "Straight Pride" event. Now the group behind it is being unearthed as a right-wing organization with a propensity for anti-Semitism.
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that it didn't take long for the group once they announced the march for straight people who feel they're an "oppressed majority." Far right activist Kyle Chapman is the founder and he's working with organizer Mark Sahady on the event.