Carrier workers blast Trump’s ‘betrayal’ for not creating more jobs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)’s town hall on MSNBC brought together workers from the Carrier plant that President Donald Trump said he would save from outsourcing. Less than a year later, Carrier announced it was shipping jobs to Mexico and laid off the people Trump made promises to.

“I feel duped,” said Renee, who voted for Trump. “I don’t have a lot of faith in political candidates much anymore. They make promises and they make them and break them.”

Her former colleague Susan agreed.

“I feel like I have been betrayed, let down,” she said. “I thought Trump was going to really secure American jobs and that’s just not what’s happening out there at all. The jobs that were saved in the Indy plant were never going to leave to begin with.”

“So you feel like it was a con?” asked moderator and MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“Oh, absolutely,” Susan replied.

Hayes noted that the so-called “deal” Trump made was nothing but “smoke and mirrors.”

Warren outlined her solution as being part of the green revolution. With green jobs to retrofit buildings and prepare for the coming crisis, jobs could be created.

Watch the video below: