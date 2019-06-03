Quantcast
Connect with us

Catholic bishop doubles down after his startlingly homophobic tweet goes viral

Published

1 hour ago

on

Providence, Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin found himself under fire this weekend after he posted an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” are “especially harmful for children.”

The tweet went viral, but Bishop Tobin got “ratioed,” meaning his remarks were so offensive the number of people who took time to comment outweighed the likes and retweets exponentially.

Mia Farrow and many others made this one fact clear:

The outrage was so intense Tobin’s tweet made news, and he responded to the anger and pain he caused – by trying to appear as if he was apologizing, but then doubling down.

Bishop Tobin said it “was not my intention” to offend, but “my obligation before God is…to teach the faith.”

Tobin also said he understands why many “have taken offense,” but he also appreciates “the widespread support” he has received.

He also referred to gay people as “Individuals with same-sex attraction,” which many find offensive.

Here is Bishop Tobin’s full statement, via GoLocalProv.

I regret that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community. That certainly was not my intention, but I understand why a good number of individuals have taken offense. I also acknowledge and appreciate the widespread support I have received on this matter.

The Catholic Church has respect and love for members of the gay community, as do I. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and our brothers and sisters.

As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues.  That is what I have always tried to do – on a variety of issues – and I will continue doing so as contemporary issues arise.

As the gay community gathers for a rally this evening, I hope that the event will be a safe, positive and productive experience for all. As they gather I will be praying for a rebirth of mutual understanding and respect in our very diverse community. 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo admits Kushner peace plan is likely unworkable as Trump’s son-in-law dehumanizes Palestinians

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan could be seen as "unexecutable" while Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, suggested that Palestinians aren't capable of governing themselves.

Kushner, who's in charge of the administration's supposed peace plan, made the comments in an interview that aired Sunday on "Axios on HBO." He told interviewer Jonathan Swan that there is a "high bar" for Palestinians to be rid of Israeli interference.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: British TV debate erupts as conservative gets hammered for defending Trump’s visit

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump visited the United Kingdom on Monday, provoking mass protests. The first couple was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

In a Sky News clip posted to Twitter, Labour MP Stephen Doughty argued that Trump should not have been honored with an official state visit.

"He shouldn't have come, Jacob," Doughty told Jacob Rees Mogg, a conservative member of parliament.

"We have state visits with countries we have to deal with," Mogg offered.

"It was grossly naive of the PM to have offered President Trump a state visit," Dougthy insisted.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Catholic bishop doubles down after his startlingly homophobic tweet goes viral

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Providence, Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin found himself under fire this weekend after he posted an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay "culture" are "especially harmful for children."

https://twitter.com/ThomasJTobin1/status/1134784500372770817

The tweet went viral, but Bishop Tobin got "ratioed," meaning his remarks were so offensive the number of people who took time to comment outweighed the likes and retweets exponentially.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 