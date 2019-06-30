CBS host gloriously blows up Lindsey Graham for defending Trump’s ‘joke’ about election ‘meddling’ to Putin
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was “clearly” joking when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to “meddle” in the election.
On CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that Trump had recently told Putin at a meeting in Osaka not to “meddle in the election.”
“What concerns me is are we going to be ready for their meddling next time,” Graham said. “I’ve seen this administration up their game.”
“So, it was clearly a joke,” he added.
“The last time you were on this program, you said Russia had not learned its lesson,” Brennan pointed out. “You see this joking about something so serious regarding an upcoming election, doesn’t that counter everything in terms of a hard line the rest of the the international community is trying to send?”
“I’m not so sure rebuking Putin in front of a bunch of cameras does much good,” Graham opined.
High-ranking North Korean defector: Kim Jong-un fell in love with Trump after realizing he’s not ‘moral’
A high-ranking North Korean defector told NBC's Richard Engle that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un loves President Donald Trump because he's not "moral."
"The highest-ranking North Korean defector in decades told me Kim Jong UN likes President Trump because he’s not 'moral' and doesn't judge," Engle revealed in a tweet,
The defector told Engle: "All previous U.S. presidents so far have been very moral and they paid great attention on the America’s moral image."
The highest-ranking North Korean defector in decades told me Kim Jong UN likes President Trump because he's not "moral," and doesn't judge."All previous US presidents so far have been very moral and they paid great attention on the America's moral image," he said of Trump.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris stole the show at the debates — so why can’t we have two women on the ticket?
Thanks to NBC and the Democratic National Committee’s televised beauty-contest-turned-big-ugly last week, the Democratic Party no longer looks like the most zealous advocate for the economic plight of the tens of millions of American families for whom every week is a desperate financial struggle.
This article first appeared in Salon.
It was so bad, in fact, that NBC should count the overproduced, glitz-ridden doubleheader as an “in-kind” contribution to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
New York stages huge Gay Pride march, 50 years after Stonewall
Throngs of people gathered in the streets of New York on Sunday for a Gay Pride march expected to draw three million rainbow flag-waving supporters, 50 years after the Stonewall riots that galvanized the modern gay rights movement.
"I believe we are going to have the greatest Pride celebration in the history of the globe," Mayor Bill de Blasio, a vocal defender of gay rights and a Democratic presidential hopeful, said ahead of the weekend events.
Stonewall Day commemorates the June 1969 riots sparked by repeated police raids on the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village, that proved to be a turning point in the LGBTQ community's struggle for civil rights.