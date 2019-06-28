CBS News asks Kamala Harris if she hit Biden with a ‘low blow’ — and her response is perfect
On Thursday night, Democrats faced off in the second primary debate.
While pundits predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would dominate the stage, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stood out, pummeling Biden with criticism of his past record, including his opposition to school busing.
In a TV appearance following the debate, Harris was asked if her attack on Biden had been a “low blow,” reports CBS.
Harris shot back that she was merely telling the truth.
“It was about just speaking truth and as I’ve said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden…but he and I disagree on that,” she told “CBS This Morning” on Friday.
“My purpose was to really just make sure that in this conversation we are appreciating the impact on real people of policies that have been pushed in the history of our country,” Harris continued.
She told CBS the issue was not abstract policy to her, but deeply personal.
“If segregationists had their way, I would not be a member of the United States Senate today, I would not be a top contender to be president of the United States,” Harris said.
With a smile, Trump playfully tells Putin ‘don’t meddle in the election’
Much of Donald Trump's time in office has been overshadowed by allegations Moscow helped get him elected, but when it came to confronting Vladimir Putin on the issue, the US president did it in a joke.
"Don't meddle in the election, president, don't meddle," Trump said with a smile, wagging his finger playfully at the Russian leader as the pair held talks in Osaka on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20.
Putin said nothing, but grinned in response to the comment, which came only after a reporter shouted a question, asking whether Trump would warn his Russian counterpart about influencing the presidential vote next year.
Fifty years on, Stonewall veteran recalls milestone for LGBT rights
Fifty years ago, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York sparked riots that fueled the modern LGBT movement. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier and Céline Bruneau spoke to a veteran of that fateful night.
Martin Boyce was 21 years old in June 1969. The night the riots began he was in Greenwich Village.He heard cries coming from the Stonewall Inn; the police had come to raid the bar frequented by the gay and trans community.
“I came along a paddy wagon here,” Boyce recalls. “At the end of the paddy wagon I noticed a brutal cop pushing a drag queen in to the paddy wagon but she was resisting and she was able to kick him in the shoulder. A very good shot. He went flying and he came back at her like a bull. He dragged her into the truck and you heard flesh, bone against thin metal and moans. And we started slowly walking towards him, stealthily. I could see the hairs on his neck rise. We just kept looking at him and focused on him. But he saw something in our eyes, something in our faces. He was unnerved, unmanned and he broke and ran for the bar door.”
2020 Election
Rich will keep getting richer, says Bernie Sanders — unless US leaders have guts to take on powerful corporations
"If we don't have the guts to take them on, we'll continue to have plans, we'll continue to have talk, and the rich will get richer, and everybody else will be struggling."
In a fiery closing speech at the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Florida Thursday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said compelling campaign rhetoric and detailed policy proposals will do nothing to alter America's deeply unequal status quo if U.S. leaders are not willing to take on Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry, and other powerful corporate forces standing in the way of progressive change.