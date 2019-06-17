Chaos erupts as restaurant kicks out black family that was celebrating 72-year-old veteran’s birthday

A restaurant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is being accused of making racist remarks to a black family and then asking them to leave, reports WJZY.

The family had gathered at Captain Steve’s Family Seafood Restaurant to celebrate the birthday of a 72-year-old veteran.

“They were just trying to sit down and trying to eat and then it erupted to being challenged by a waitress over and over again to in my words she almost provoked them,” said family spokesperson John Barnett.

“The 16 members of the family basically said the waitress said ‘we don’t want your black dollar,’ which is very harsh and a harsh act to do and then later asked to leave by the owner,” he added.

The restaurant addressed the charges in a Facebook post.

“We give our solemn word that if our investigation showed any improper conduct not only would it have been dealt with immediately, but we would have come to the community on bended knee seeking forgiveness,” they claimed.

They denied that any staff had told the family the restaurant doesn’t want their black dollar.

“The truth is that the first time any mention of money is made is when they were asked to leave. Someone else in the group can be heard to say they don’t want our black dollars, not any person affiliated with Captain Steve’s.”

