Chaos erupts as restaurant kicks out black family that was celebrating 72-year-old veteran’s birthday
A restaurant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is being accused of making racist remarks to a black family and then asking them to leave, reports WJZY.
The family had gathered at Captain Steve’s Family Seafood Restaurant to celebrate the birthday of a 72-year-old veteran.
“They were just trying to sit down and trying to eat and then it erupted to being challenged by a waitress over and over again to in my words she almost provoked them,” said family spokesperson John Barnett.
“The 16 members of the family basically said the waitress said ‘we don’t want your black dollar,’ which is very harsh and a harsh act to do and then later asked to leave by the owner,” he added.
The restaurant addressed the charges in a Facebook post.
“We give our solemn word that if our investigation showed any improper conduct not only would it have been dealt with immediately, but we would have come to the community on bended knee seeking forgiveness,” they claimed.
They denied that any staff had told the family the restaurant doesn’t want their black dollar.
“The truth is that the first time any mention of money is made is when they were asked to leave. Someone else in the group can be heard to say they don’t want our black dollars, not any person affiliated with Captain Steve’s.”
Supreme Court rejects Virginia GOP’s last-ditch attempt to block fair legislative elections
On Monday, the Supreme Court handed down their decision in Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill, shutting down the Virginia GOP's last ditch effort to rig the upcoming state legislative election taking place this November.
In 5-4 decision, the justices held that the House of Delegates has no standing to appeal the decision made by the lower court. The vote broke along unusual lines, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg writing for a majority with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Samuel Alito writing a dissent joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh.
‘Explosion’ near China-North Korea border causes small quake
A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Pyongyang.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero-metre depth occurred at 19:38 pm (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province.It was unclear what caused the explosion.
In the past, nuclear tests by Pyongyang have caused tremors around the northern border China shares with North Korea.
CNN
‘The president’s in major trouble’: CNN polling analyst reveals how Trump dug himself a massive hole for 2020
President Donald Trump should be coasting to reelection given that unemployment is under four percent -- but poll after poll shows that the president is significantly down compared to prospective Democratic rivals.
In fact, polling data from the president's own reelection campaign leaked last week and showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden significantly in multiple key swing states, which infuriated the president and resulted in the firing of staff pollsters.