Chaos breaks out in Portland streets as Proud Boys battle with counter-protestors

The streets of Portland were the scene of chaos and violence on Saturday after two right-wing protests.

Online postings indicate two right-wing demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday: one involving the Proud Boys, a fraternal organization known for street fighting, and another organized by conservative activist Haley Adams and the ‘HimToo Movement,'” the Oregonian reported. “Counterprotesters, including supporters of Rose City Antifa, are planning to gather in opposition.”

PPB advising this is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. If you do not disperse, you are subject to arrest or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

Cop just bashed me with his club for no reason. Lots of them are clearly are getting off on this shit. Cops gonna cop. #Portland pic.twitter.com/5DOprD6xj0 — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) June 29, 2019

#Portland #police read the riot act as the #ProudBoys and Rose City #Antifa shout rude words at each other in Pioneer Courthouse Square#Demonstration pic.twitter.com/x3MriXAW23 — Dirk Matter (@Dirk_Matter) June 29, 2019

Person is being detained following a confrontation, at Morrison Street and 6th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/pTOcU4G500 — McKenna Ross (@mckenna_ross_) June 29, 2019

First skirmish I've seen. Didn't see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

The Portland Police are so trigger happy that they're pepper spraying themselves now. #DefendPDX pic.twitter.com/8PutU8yQTi — Joshua Lee (@JoshSondelski) June 29, 2019

Antifa & members of the Trump supporting group, “Him Too” & “Portland’s Liberation” are arguing at SW Morrison & 6th – police are standing by. #koin6news #pdx #Portland #Protests pic.twitter.com/Xq1NGynUZ6 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) June 29, 2019

Members of "Portland's Liberation" and "Him Too" movement are arguing with Antifa over who received the most injuries and by whom at previous protests #koin6news #pdx #portland #protests pic.twitter.com/spPf5sRIqG — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) June 29, 2019

From @PortlandPolice: “PPB advising this is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. If you do not disperse, you are subject to arrest or use of force.” — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Still pretty tense at 6th and Morrison. One person just led away in zip ties. Didn't see what happened beforehand. pic.twitter.com/9njhpiD20g — Kale Williams (@sfkale) June 29, 2019

There are milk stains around on the sidewalk along 6th Ave near Morrison from people who have had milk poured into their eyes to ease pain of being sprayed. pic.twitter.com/HSWjaTCtTt — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) June 29, 2019

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese debriefs with Portland Police officers gathered outside the downtown police HQ. Reese said he did not know how many people were arrested. ‘More than 1,’ he said. pic.twitter.com/uXXDWXqSGw — Molly Young (@mollykyoung) June 29, 2019