Child detention centers: Rachel Maddow trades tears for tenacity
Well, a lot has happened since MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke down on the air about U.S. child detention camps. She got mad – and started getting even.
Maddow said on her June 24 show, “I mean, it`s impossible not to see. I mean, obviously, this is a national interest. This is something we will all have to answer for one day to our makers, right?”
On her June 25 show, Maddow cited an interview from The New Yorker. “Almost every child that we interviewed had a parent or relative in the United States. Many of them had parents in the U.S. and were coming here to be with their parents. Some of the children that we interviewed had been separated from their parents.”
From all intents and purposes, Maddow’s trajectory has been similar to most sane Americans witnessing an atrocity firsthand. Anger, shock, frustration, sadness – and a will to carry on for the betterment of humanity. Thank you, Rachel.
George Conway annihilates Trump’s claim that Twitter censors him
On Wednesday, following Trump's virtually incomprehensible rant on Fox Business about how Twitter is secretly stifling his content, conservative lawyer George Conway posted a scathing rebuke of his behavior:
George Conway, the husband of Trump's former campaign manager and counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent and vocal critic of the president's behavior.
Republicans have increasingly scapegoated an imagined political conspiracy of social media companies for every problem that they have online, claiming that there is a plot to censor or "shadow ban" conservative content.
This is how Florida Republicans plan to hand the election to Trump in 2020
In 2018, voters in Florida passed Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to ex-felons. The measure passed 65 to 35 percent.
Now, Florida Governor and major Trump ally Ron DeSantis is expected to blunt the impact of the measure by approving a bill that would require ex-felons to have paid off all fees connected to their sentence before voting. That means Donald Trump might get a major boost in 2020, reports the Daily Beast.
SB 7066 requires ex-felons to pay off all financial obligations from their sentencing or get them excused by a judge.
Dear NeverTrumpers: Please quit lecturing actual Democrats about how to win
As I write this, we are just hours away from the first debate of the presidential primary season. It's hard to believe that four years have passed since the last round of primary debates. It feels like 40. But here we are, getting ready to embark on yet another presidential campaign featuring Donald Trump. Everyone on the planet has advice for the Democratic candidates about what they need to do to beat him. It may be the most annoying conversation in all of politics, and that's saying something.
The pundits are all dully blathering on about "lanes" again, extending the horse race metaphor to ridiculous lengths, as they did in the GOP primaries in 2016. So far they've declared the lanes to be "establishment," "insurgent," "youth," "black vote" and "working class." And yes, they are meaningless, since the person who wins the nomination will have to take up big parts of all these "lanes" and more. But it makes it easy for pundits and analysts to drone on endlessly about polling, despite the fact that there is very little chance this campaign will end up going the way they predict.