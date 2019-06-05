China imposes $23.6 million fine on Ford amid Trump’s trade war
China on Wednesday imposed a $23.6 million fine on US auto giant Ford’s joint venture with Changan Automobile for “price fixing” in the latest incident of Beijing targeting an American company amid a festering trade war.
The fine, amounting to four percent of Changan Ford Automobile’s sales in the southwestern city of Chongqing, was levied over violations of China’s anti-monopoly laws.
Changan Ford “set a minimum resale price” since 2013 for vehicles sold in Chongqing that “deprived dealers of pricing autonomy… and damaged fair competition and legitimate interests of consumers”, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
Over the weekend Chinese authorities also targeted US courier and logistics firm FedEx, with state media announcing an investigation into the company over misdelivered packages.
FedEx had earlier apologised for misrouteing some parcels of Chinese telecom giant Huawei — which was added to the US commerce department blacklist last month, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for its products.
Beijing fired back on Friday, announcing its own list of “unreliable entities” that break their commercial contracts and stop supplying Chinese firms.
A Chinese expert writing in state media Saturday said the new list will function like the US entity list and ban Chinese companies from selling or cooperating with listed firms.
Analysts expect US firms to be among the first added to the list, which Beijing has pledged to release soon.
Ford’s China joint venture is a 50-50 split between the US auto giant and state-owned Changan Automobile Group. It makes Ford passenger vehicles for the domestic market.
“Changan Ford respects the decision taken by the State Administration for Market Regulation,” said a Ford spokesman, adding it has taken “corrective action in its regional sales management together with its dealers”.
The anti-monopoly fine adds to Ford’s mounting problems in China. In recent months, it has laid off workers as its China sales have plummeted.
Ford’s first-quarter China sales fell to 136,279 vehicles, down 35.8 percent from the same period last year.
And it is not the only automaker to suffer a sales slump in China.
After years of strong growth, the world’s largest auto market saw its first slowdown last year, with car sales declining for the first time since the 1990s, hit by a slowing economy, US trade tensions, and a Chinese crackdown on shady credit practices that have crimped car-financing channels.
Sales dipped 2.8 percent in 2018 to 28.1 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), a pace that has accelerated in recent months.
Government subsidies and pollution concerns have also pushed Chinese consumers to drop gas-guzzling vehicles in favour of electric cars.
These are the impeachable offenses Trump has committed in office
It remains to be seen whether the Democratic majority in the United States House of Representatives will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while House Democrats ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez are pushing for it. And the New York Times’ Ian Prasad Philbrick, noting that almost 60 House Democrats have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry, describes what impeachment of the president could look like in an in-depth article published on June 5.
House Democrats pass ‘historic’ bill to shield Dreamers from Trump deportation force
After ignoring shouts of "build the wall" from a Republican congressman and defeating amendments designed to kill the legislation, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the "Dream and Promise Act" with the goal of providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants who are facing the threat of deportation under the Trump administration.
Breaking Banner
Alabama teens brutally beaten and threatened with rape by adults while kayaking: ‘It was just chaos’
A group of adults attacked some north Alabama teenagers and threatened them with rape while paddling on a weekend boat trip.
Collins Nelson, who recently graduated from Huntsville High School, and a group of friends were out Sunday on the Flint River when a man paddling behind them began heckling the group, reported AL.com.
The man repeatedly called the 18-year-old Nelson "sissy boy," and the teen said they returned the same slur at the heckler, but they tried to get away from him after the man threatened one of the girls with rape and said he and his friends would see the group downriver.