China warns US against opening Mideast ‘Pandora’s box’
China on Tuesday warned against opening a “Pandora’s box” in the Middle East after the United States announced the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi also urged Tehran to not abandon the nuclear agreement “so easily” after Iran said it would exceed its uranium stockpile limit if world powers fail to fulfil their commitments under the agreement in 10 days.
The United States ratcheted up pressure on Iran Monday, announcing the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East and producing new photographs it said showed Tehran was behind an attack on a tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.
“We call on all parties to remain rational and restrained, not to take any actions to provoke the escalation of tension in the region, and not to open a Pandora’s box,” Wang told reporters in Beijing during a joint press conference with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.
“In particular, the United States should change its practice of extreme pressure,” Wang said.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated ever since the US quit the nuclear deal and with Washington blacklisting Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.
Wang urged Iran to “make prudent decisions” and not “so easily abandon” the deal that aims to keep Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in check.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 that Iran would stop observing restrictions on its stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water agreed under the deal, a move he said was in retaliation for the unilateral US withdrawal.
Tehran on Monday followed through with a 10-day countdown for world powers to fulfil their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has threatened to go even further in scaling down nuclear commitments by July 8 unless remaining partners to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — help it circumvent US sanctions and especially enable it to sell its oil.
The US responded to the ultimatum by urging the international community not to give in to Iranian “nuclear extortion”, while the UN and European states called for cool heads.
“China’s determination to safeguard the comprehensive agreement has not changed,” Wang said.
“We are willing to work with all parties to continue to make efforts for the full and effective implementation of the agreement.”
Wang said China has also “worked closely” with all parties to reconstruct the Arak heavy water reactor at a nuclear plant in the southwest of Tehran.
On Syria, Wang told his visiting counterpart that China “firmly supports Syria’s economic reconstruction” and its efforts to “combat terrorism”.
Beijing has in the past teamed up with Moscow to veto any UN proposals to sanction the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
“China has always advocated that the Syrian issue should be resolved through political means,” Wang said.
Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills 103 children
Angry protests erupted in one of India's poorest states Tuesday over the deaths of more than 100 children from a mysterious brain fever potentially linked to lychees.
So far this month 103 children, mostly under 10 and malnourished, have died from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Muzaffarpur area of the eastern state of Bihar.
The toll may rise with dozens more children undergoing treatment in packed hospital wards, where television pictures showed several children to a bed.
Trump set to formally launch reelection campaign at Orlando rally
US President Donald Trump is on Tuesday set to launch his 2020 reelection campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida. Trump is expected to once again offer himself as the outsider - but it’s a much more awkward pitch to make from inside the Oval Office.
Advisers said Trump will aim to connect the dots between the promise of his disruptive first-time candidacy and his goals for another term in the White House. His promises to rock the ship of state are now more than an abstract pledge, though, complicated by his tumultuous 29 months at its helm.
Any president is inherently an insider. Trump has worked in the Oval Office for two years, travels the skies in Air Force One and changes the course of history with the stroke of a pen or the post of a tweet.
Jon Stewart shames ‘turtle’ Mitch McConnell for ‘slow-walking’ 9/11 relief: ‘I know your species isn’t known for moving quickly’
Jon Stewart fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in their ongoing dispute over relief to 9/11 first responders.
The former "Daily Show" host appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he told his former Comedy Central colleague that he was not "bent out of shape," as McConnell said, or "looking for some way to take offense."
“I feel like an assh*le,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know that (lawmakers) were busy. I didn’t mean to interrupt them -- with their jobs!”
“Honestly, Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘we’ll get to it when we get to it argument’ for the heroes of 9/11?” he added. “Listen, senator, I know that your species isn’t known for moving quickly.”