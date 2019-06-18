Chris Cuomo and Angela Rye shame Trump booster arguing Trump’s ‘concentrations camps’ are okay
CNN turned into a shouting match on Tuesday after a Trump supporter attempted to defend the president’s concentration camps along the southern border.
Conservatives panicked on Tuesday after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred to Trump’s tent city detention centers as concentration camps.
Republican Steve Cortes argued against Ocasio-Cortez was wrong to correctly use the term concentration camps.
“AOC should apologize at least and probably resign,” Cortez argued.
Progressive analyst Angela Rye shut down Cortez, explaining to viewers that Ocasio-Cortez was correctly using the term.
“Whether we call them concentration camps or detention, they are problematic,” she added. “And I’m telling you that we are irresponsible at this point, that whether we call them concentration camps or not, her point remain and is the right is threatened by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she tells the truth, whether they can digest it or not.”
“And our bottom line here is, there’s an inhumane crisis happening at the southern border and it is because of how these people look. It is because there’s a fear that white people are losing their power in the country. That is the bottom line. It is white fear. That is what is driving this,” she explained. “It is racism at its core.
Cortez then claimed that they could not be concentration camps because they do not hold U.S. citizens.
“You’re going to justify this by what citizenship these people have? That’s sick, Steve,” Rye noted. “It is a crisis, Steve. It is not okay just because they don’t have their papers.”
Host Chris Cuomo also had to step in to correct Cortez as the shouting intensified.
Watch:
‘He wants the spotlight back’: CNN commentator says Trump is jealous of all the attention Democrats are getting
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a rally in Orlando, Florida to formally kick off his re-election campaign for 2020.
And as CNN's Gloria Borger explained to John Berman, Trump desperately needed this event — because he was jealous of how much coverage the Democratic presidential candidates are getting.
"One source told CNN campaign officials are hoping this event will satisfy the president's thirst for the spotlight and reset the campaign's efforts," said Berman. "This is the 60th campaign rally for the president. So is there any reason to think that this event could move the needle?"
Scaramucci: Trump will ‘flip out on you’ if you lick your finger and touch something on his desk
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett talked to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about President Donald Trump's hysteria over chief of staff Mick Mulvaney coughing in his presence.
"Does behavior like that from him, from the top, send a message about how he treats people or how others should treat people, or do you not have any concern?" asked Burnett.
"I — well, listen, I sort of think it's unfair. Every one of us have been temperamental from time to time," said Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days in the White House for extremely obscene comments about Steve Bannon. "I think it's very unfair to pick and choose these — clearly caught on camera. We're in the world of social media now. Many of us have said things that they've regretted saying, myself included especially, Erin. But what happens in the social media and our fishbowl — and the White House isn't even a fishbowl, it's a full-blown aquarium."